Man gifts stolen Maserati worth 56-lakh to wife. Here's what happened next

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Mar 2023, 12:35 PM
A US Army veteran bought an expensive birthday gift for his wife, a 2021 Maserati SUV. However, the entire surprise plan backfired when he discoverd that the used vehicle that is bought is actually a stolen 2017 model which was misrepresented in the website from where he bought the vehicle. The US man had been conned for $68,000 (approx. 56 lakh).

File photo used for representational purpose only.
File photo used for representational purpose only.
File photo used for representational purpose only.
File photo used for representational purpose only.

Jason Scott found out that the expensive Maserati that he bought was actually stolen when he took the car in for a routine maintenance check at a nearby Maserati dealership in February. The staff at the service informed him and his wife that their car was a stolen unit.

Also Read : Singer Adam Levine sues dealer for selling a fake Maserati worth over $1 million

The doubt first arose when the technicians checked the vehicle's identification number and figured out that it was not a 2021 model as advertised on the used car website but was actually a 2017 unit. When some employees discovered certain parts didn't add up to where the car was supposed to be from, doubts became stronger. “They discovered that it was a stolen vehicle when they checked the VIN number on the chassis," Scott told Indiatimes.

Right after the technicians at the service centre realized the car was stolen, police was informed and the car was seized and impounded. Meanwhile, Scott has sued the used-goods website for $1 million in damages for losses to his finances and reputation. However, the business has denied having any knowledge of the car's theft.

The vehicle was bought from Caravan, a business in North Carolina. As per reports, the company claimed in a letter to Jason's lawyer that it was also unaware that the car had been stolen. They are currently reportedly working with Jason to refund the cash he used to buy the car. According to ABC News, the Attorney General's Office of North Carolina is looking into Carvana regarding 130 complaints.

