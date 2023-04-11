HT Auto
Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto among top 50 global valuable auto brands

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Apr 2023, 17:08 PM
Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Auto have been positioned among the top 50 most valuable global automotive brands. Value-based brand ranking agency Brand Finance has published its 2023 ranking for global automobile brands. In that list, Mahindra is the top Indian automobile brand, positioned at 30, up from last year's 44th position.

Mahindra has been positioned as the top Indian most valuable automotive brand in the list. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Mahindra has been positioned as the top Indian most valuable automotive brand in the list.

Among the other Indian automobile brands, Maruti Suzuki is positioned at the 40th place, up from its previous year's position of 45. While Maruti Suzuki is not entirely an Indian company, as its largest stake is in Suzuki's hands, but Maruti Suzuki is the largest carmaker in India and is the result of collaboration between Suzuki and Maruti Udyog Ltd.

Also Read : Tesla becomes world's most valuable automotive brand, witnesses 44% growth

Among other Indian auto companies, Bajaj Auto has been positioned at 48th place in the chart, which is down five positions from its previous year's ranking. In 2022, Bajaj Auto was ranked at 43rd position.

In the top 100 most valuable global automotive brands, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Royal Enfield and Ashok Leyland have been named. Hero MotoCorp has been positioned at 52nd place in the list, down from its last year's ranking of 48. Tata Motors has been ranked at 61st position in the chart, up from its last year's ranking of 69.

TVS Motors, another homegrown two-and three-wheeler major, has been ranked at 76th position, significantly up from its 2022 position of 84. Royal Enfield, too has been ranked at 79th position, up from its last year's ranking of 87. Homegrown commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has been ranked at 78th position, marginally up from its last year's position of 81.

The chart is topped by Tesla, which has grabbed the world's most valuable automotive brand's position in 2023 by outranking Mercedes-Benz and Toyota. In 2022, Toyota was the top most valuable automotive brand in the world.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2023, 17:08 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Maruti Suzuki Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Bajaj Auto Royal Enfield Tata Motors TVS
