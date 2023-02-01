HT Auto
Home Auto News Mahindra Auto Sells 32,915 Suvs With A 66% Growth In January

Mahindra Auto sells 32,915 SUVs with a 66% growth in January

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced that their overall auto sales for the month of January 2023 stood at 64,335 units. In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 32,915 vehicles and 33,040 units in the Passenger Vehicles segment. These sales figures are despite disruptions in the supply chain of Crash Sensors and Air Bag ECUs due to the unavailability of semi-conductors.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2023, 16:06 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of Mahindra XUV400 EV used for representation purpose only.
File photo of Mahindra XUV400 EV used for representation purpose only.
File photo of Mahindra XUV400 EV used for representation purpose only.
File photo of Mahindra XUV400 EV used for representation purpose only.

Exports for the month were at 3,009 vehicles as compared to 2,865 units last year. In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 21,724 vehicles in January 2023. The sales figures for utility vehicles have increased from 19,848 units to 32,915 units. That is an increase of 66 per cent.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “The successful launches of Thar RWD and our first all-electric SUV, XUV400, have received very encouraging response from our customers in the first month of 2023. Our Utility Vehicles saw a growth of 66% and we saw an overall growth of 37%. We continue to keep a close watch on the dynamic supply chain situation".

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Mahindra Xuv500 (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
₹13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹13.59 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The latest launch from the manufacturer was the Thar RWD which is the most affordable version of the Thar. It now starts at 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end version of the Thar costs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand decided to launch the rear-wheel drive version to compete better in the Indian market as the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be launching soon. Moreover, the Thar RWD is for people who want the road presence of the Thar but they won't be using the SUV for off-roading. Instead, it would be used mostly for city commutes and duties.

Also Read : Mahindra 5-door Thar spotted ahead of launch, will rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The brand is also working on the 5-door version of the Thar which is expected to launch in India sometime this year. Recently, the test mule was spotted with an automatic transmission but no 4x4 lever. This means that the Thar 5-door could also launch with a more affordable rear-wheel drive setup.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2023, 16:06 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra and Mahindra SUVs
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 320 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
7% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 347 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 529 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
28% OFF
Pidilite WD 40, 170 G Multipurpose Spray for Auto Maintenance, Rust Remover, Lubricant, Loosens Stuck & Rust Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling, All purpose Protectant & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 166 Rs. 230
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Benda_2
Benda LFC700 four-cylinder cruiser breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter
Activa_Smart_1
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched in India: 10 things you need to know

Latest News

Mahindra Auto sells 32,915 SUVs with a 66% growth in January
Mahindra Auto sells 32,915 SUVs with a 66% growth in January
In China, Porsche blunder puts $148,000 Panamera on sale for just $18,000
In China, Porsche blunder puts $148,000 Panamera on sale for just $18,000
Hyundai India records 16.6% growth in January, sells 62,276 cars
Hyundai India records 16.6% growth in January, sells 62,276 cars
Budget 2023: Setback for luxury car buyers, custom duty hiked on imported cars
Budget 2023: Setback for luxury car buyers, custom duty hiked on imported cars
Dummy's guide to buying an EV post Budget 2023
Dummy's guide to buying an EV post Budget 2023

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city