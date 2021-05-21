Kia India donates 5 crore to Andhra Pradesh govt to fight Covid-19

Korean car manufacturer Kia India has decided to join the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in India. It has offered aid to the tune of ₹5 crore to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (PASDMA).

The fund was handed over to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. This is not the first time Kia India has offered financial help in the fight against the pandemic. Last year, the Korean carmaker had donated ₹3 crore to the CM's relief fund.

Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Kia India, said, "The surge in cases during the second wave of Covid-19 has taken all of us by surprise. As Kia India, we thank the Government of Andhra Pradesh for its tireless efforts in preventing the spread of virus and extend our support of ₹5 Crore in the fight against the pandemic. The funds will be deployed towards meeting the increased requirement of essential medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators, ventilators, cryogenic tankers and D4 type medical grade cylinders in hospitals. We will continue to extend complete support to the government and health authorities to fight the pandemic and come out of it safely."

Kia's Korean sibling Hyundai Motor too had announced a relief package of ₹5 crore to towards Covid relief in Tamil Nadu. The carmaker had also donated lifesaving equipment worth another ₹5 crore in the state.

"Hyundai has always stood by the government of Tamil Nadu in its most trying times. Today, when the state is fighting strong against the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, we have once again put together a package to help the state overcome the crisis," said SS Kim, MD and CEO at Hyundai Motor India.

Kia India recently launched two facelift models of its popular SUVs - Seltos and Sonet. The carmaker is also gearing up for a new vehicle launch in India early next year. The company has recently changed its name to Kia India as part of its global strategy.