Kia India hits one lakh sales figure in CY2021 with Sonet providing max thrust

Kia Sonet has helped the Korean car maker cross one lakh sales figure in the current calendar year. With 15,016 units sold in the month of July, Kia India is hoping to continue with the momentum for the remainder of the year.

It is of little surprise that it is Kia Sonet that has championed its way to the top among all three Kia products offered here at present. In July, the company sold 7,675 units of the vehicle, followed by 6,983 units of Seltos. Another 358 units of Carnival MPV, which is also the most expensive offering at present from Kia India, were sold in the month.

Kia says that the figures for the past month reflects that there is an improving market sentiment in the post Covid-19 second wave phase. "We are optimistic that the future will witness an uptick in demand for personal mobility with the ease in Covid-19 curbs and heightened vaccination drive across the country," said Tae-Jin Park, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer at Kia India. "We are also hopeful that the supply chain of the auto industry will be further streamlined in the upcoming weeks and we will be able to make mobility more accessible to our customers."

Kia made its India debut in August of 2019 with the Seltos and in the past two years, has managed to climb past rivals in terms of number of units sold. It also claims to have been giving attention to its sales and post-sales network in order to reach more customers across the country.

With a number of finance schemes being put out in recent times, Kia is expecting the demand for vehicles to improve in coming times.