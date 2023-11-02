Seltos, Sonet help Kia cash in on festive season

Kia registered nearly 25,000 units in October, with Seltos leading the pack
The new Seltos alone contributed more than half of Kia's sales with 12,362 units
Kia had sold 10,558 units pf the Seltos SUV in the previous month
Sonet remains the Korean carmaker's second best-selling model in India
The Brezza, Venue rial found 6,493 takers across India in the festive month of October
Kia Carens remains one of the better performing three row vehicles in India
In October, the Ertiga, Alcazar rival clocked 5,355 units around the country
Kia sold 141 units of the EV6, the only electric vehicle in its lineup, in October