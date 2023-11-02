Seltos, Sonet help Kia cash in on festive season

Published Nov 02, 2023

Kia registered nearly 25,000 units in October, with Seltos leading the pack

The new Seltos alone contributed more than half of Kia's sales with 12,362 units

Kia had sold 10,558 units pf the Seltos SUV in the previous month

Sonet remains the Korean carmaker's second best-selling model in India

The Brezza, Venue rial found 6,493 takers across India in the festive month of October

Kia Carens remains one of the better performing three row vehicles in India

In October, the Ertiga, Alcazar rival clocked 5,355 units around the country

Kia sold 141 units of the EV6, the only electric vehicle in its lineup, in October
