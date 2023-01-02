HT Auto
Home Auto News Kia Crosses 8 Lakh Cumulative Sales Since India Debut; Seltos, Sonet Hit Big

Kia crosses 8 lakh cumulative sales since India debut; Seltos, Sonet hit big

Kia India on Monday announced it had sold a total of 3.36 lakh units in all of 2022 - domestic sales and exports combined. More interestingly, the company has hit the cumulative sales figure of eight lakh units in the 41 months of its existence in the country.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 02 Jan 2023, 15:56 PM
Apart from Carens, Carnival, Sonet and Seltos, Kia also sells EV6 electric vehicle.
Kia India had made its debut back in 2019 with the Seltos and the SUV remains a power player for the Koreans in the country. Since the launch of the Seltos, Kia has followed it up with Sonet sub-compact SUV, Carnival MPV as well as the Carens MPV. In a show of intent, the company also launched the EV6 electric vehicle here as its most expensive offering. The power players - in terms of volumes, however are still the Seltos and Sonet with Carens off to a strong showing too - 62,756 units have been sold already.

Watch: Kia EV6: Track Test Review

In 2022 then, the company sold a total of 2.54 lakh units in the domestic Indian market. This was also the first year when the company sold more than one lakh units of its Seltos SUV in a single year. And the company has underlined further that it exported 82,000 units from here and is the No. 1 utility vehicle or UV exporter in India. “CY 2022 has turned out to be the best-ever year for Kia India in more ways than one, fuelled by the unconditional and unflinching love and support from the Indian buyers," said Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head- Sales & Marketing, Kia India. "It is a matter of great pride that Kia products are not only disrupting their respective segments in India but also creating waves and ever-growing demand in the international markets."

Kia has its production base in Andhra Pradesh's Anantpur with an annual capacity of well over three lakh units per annum. Kia India has completed over 6.22 lakh dispatches from here for the local market and exported another 1.78 lakh units.

First Published Date: 02 Jan 2023, 14:46 PM IST
TAGS: Kia India Carens Seltos Sonet Kia Carnival
