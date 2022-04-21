Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News It's One Month Since Petrol And Diesel Prices Resumed Revising: Changes We Saw

It's one month since petrol and diesel prices resumed revising: Changes we saw

Petrol and diesel prices remain steady for last 15 days.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 21 Apr 2022, 03:04 PM
Petrol prices have shot through the roof lately. (REUTERS)

It's been one month since daily price revision of petrol and diesel have resumed again after a four and half month hiatus. In this one month, petrol and diesel prices witnessed a skyrocketed journey when both the motor fuel costs were hiked by 10 per litre through 14 revisions, taking the retail prices to a new high. The Indian government blamed the price hikes on extreme fluctuations in crude oil prices in the international market owing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Also Read: EV battery swapping draft policy released by govt think tank Niti Aayog)

Crude oil price benchmark in the the international market Brent crude fluctuated between $115.48 and $108.56 between March 22 and April 21. The highest price during this period for the crude oil was $123.74, while lowest was $97.57. During this 30 day period, crude oil price in the international market slumped by $6.11 on an average. However, the reduction didn't reflect in the price of petrol and diesel in the Indian market.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Kodiaq Petrol Bs6
NA
Add to compare

Lately for the last 15 days price of petrol and diesel have been steady. The last time, price of petrol and diesel were hiked on April 6 by 80 paise per litre for both motor fuels. Currently, petrol in Delhi costs 105.41 per litre and diesel costs 96.67 per litre. In Mumbai, per litre petrol and diesel prices are 120.51 and 104.77 respectively. In Chennai, petrol costs 110.85 per litre and diesel 100.94 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is selling at 115.12 per litre and diesel at 99.83 per litre.

Not only petrol and diesel but CNG prices too have been increased multiple times in Delhi and Mumbai, increasing pressure on motorists and common people as well. While the motor fuel prices remain steady for more than two weeks now, it could further increase in the coming days depending on the price revision of crude oil in the international market.

First Published Date: 21 Apr 2022, 03:04 PM IST
TAGS: Petrol price diesel price petrol diesel fuel price oil price
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS