Guess how many pre-orders did Kia Seltos facelift SUV receive in just one day

On the first day of opening bookings, the SUV has bagged 13,424 pre-orders
A total of 1,973 bookings were done using the K-Code program
Prospective buyers secured their bookings by paying a token of ₹25,000
The Seltos facelift will be sold with three engine options
These are - a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a diesel engine and a turbo-petrol engine
Major updates include redesigned exterior, new dashboard...
...a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof
Introduction of Advanced Driver Assistance System is the key highlight
Seltos has been a top player for Kia brand in India