Guess how many pre-orders did Kia Seltos facelift SUV receive in just one day

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 16, 2023

On the first day of opening bookings, the SUV has bagged 13,424 pre-orders 

A total of 1,973 bookings were done using the K-Code program

 Prospective buyers secured their bookings by paying a token of 25,000

The Seltos facelift will be sold with three engine options

These are - a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a diesel engine and a turbo-petrol engine

Major updates include redesigned exterior, new dashboard...

...a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof

Introduction of Advanced Driver Assistance System is the key highlight

Seltos has been a top player for Kia brand in India
