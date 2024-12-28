Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News India To Drive Global Oil Demand Growth Till 2035: Iea Report

India to drive global oil demand growth by 2 million barrels daily until 2035

By: ANI
Updated on: 28 Dec 2024, 09:59 AM
Follow us on:
  • India will lead global oil demand growth until 2035, a shift that occurs as China reduces oil consumption due to EV adoption.
A recent report from the International Energy Agency highlighted that India is set to lead the global demand for oil with nearly 2 million barrels per day until 2035. (REUTERS)

India is set to lead global oil demand growth until 2035, according to a recent report by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The report highlighted that India will add nearly 2 million barrels per day (mb/d) to global oil demand during this period, making it the primary growth driver of the entire industry.

It said "India becomes the main source of oil demand growth, adding almost 2 million barrels per day (mb/d) to 2035".

This shift comes as China, which has historically been the engine of oil market growth, transitions towards electricity-driven energy usage.

Also Read : Former PM Manmohan Singh preferred his Maruti 800 over BMW, ex-IPS officer shares anecdote 

The report noted that China's oil consumption for road transport is projected to decline due to the rise of electric vehicles. However, this decline is partially offset by increased oil usage in petrochemical production.

Globally, the growth in oil demand is slowing down under the Stated Policies Scenario (STEPS), which is causing significant challenges for major oil-producing nations. These resource owners may face an oversupply situation as spare crude oil production capacity is expected to rise to 8 mb/d by 2030.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Honda City Hybrid
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
MG Gloster
Engine Icon1996 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 38.80 - 43.87 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Engine Icon2993 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.64 - 1.84 Cr
Compare View Offers
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 65.30 - 67.95 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
MINI Countryman
Engine Icon1998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 40.50 - 49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

The IEA also warned of potential near-term disruptions to oil and gas supplies due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

It stated that approximately 20 per cent of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies currently pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint in the region.

Also Read : Delhi pollution: Ban on BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel car lifted as rain improves AQI 

Despite these risks, the report suggested that easing market balances and declining oil demand growth could stabilise prices in the long run.

Additionally, a significant transformation is underway in the transport sector. The report stated that over the past decade, road transport has driven oil demand growth by 4.2 mb/d, contributing to nearly half of global oil demand growth.

However, this trend is reversing, with oil demand for passenger cars expected to decline by 1 mb/d by 2030. This change is a major factor behind the anticipated peak in global oil demand by the end of this decade under the STEPS.

Looking ahead, new LNG projects are expected to increase global export capacity by almost 50 per cent by 2030, further reshaping the global energy landscape. As countries adapt to these shifts, as per report India's growing energy needs will play a central role in shaping global oil markets.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 28 Dec 2024, 09:59 AM IST
TAGS: oil petroleum
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS