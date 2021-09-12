In pics: Key roads waterlogged, commuters trapped as heavy rain pounds Delhi

Home
8 Photos
. Updated: 12 Sep 2021, 09:57 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
Delhi has received 390 mm rainfall so far in September this year, the highest in 77 years. Consequent waterlogging disrupted the normal, everyday life in various parts of Delhi on Saturday.
1/8Record heavy rains lashed many parts of the national capital on Saturday, making it the wettest monsoon season in 46 years. This lead to extensive waterlogging on key roads, disrupted traffic and left passengers trapped in vehicles in flooded underpasses.
2/8Waterlogging resulted in heavy traffic jams at busy road stretches, including ITO, Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, Azadpur, Pul Prahladpur and Rohtak Road.
3/8Some other key areas that witnessed heavy waterlogging include Ring Road near WHO building, NH-48 (Airport road), Moti Bagh, RK Puram, Madhu Vihar, Hari Nagar, Rohtak Road, Badarpur, Som Vihar, Ring Road near IP Station, among others.
4/8Other ares that faced water-logging include Vikas Marg, Sangam Vihar, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Pul Prahladpur Underpass, Mahipalpur, Munirka, Rajpur Khurd, Nangloi and Kirari, among others.
5/8This image shows waterlogging at Pul Prahlad Pur, near Badarpur Border. The authorities had to shut traffic movement on the Pul Prahladpur underpass due to extensive waterlogging there.
6/8Waterlogging was witnessed on NH 48 near Gurugram/Parade Road Crossing and vehicles going from Dhaula Kuan to Gurugram were the worst affected. Traffic police advised commuters to avoid roads that were affected due to waterlogging.
7/8Pavements in Madhu Vihar were partially submerged due to waterlogging triggered by heavy rains. DTC cluster buses got stuck in water in the area while other commuters manoeuvred their vehicles through the inundated road.
8/8A man on a motorbike wades through a waterlogged road amid heavy rainfall at ITO in New Delhi.