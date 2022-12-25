HT Auto
Home Auto News Hyundai Ioniq 5 Solely Powers A Remote Reindeer Farm

Hyundai Ioniq 5 solely powers a remote reindeer farm

A Hyundai Ioniq 5, equipped with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, powered a remote reindeer farm in Tromsø, Norway for three continuous days. The vehicle acted as the sole source of power in a region of the world that exists off the electrical grid, demonstrating the transition to a smart and clean mobility solution. Apart from the this, the Ioniq 5 also supplied energy to an off-grid cabin for a cosy dinner, only using the V2L function of the vehicle.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Dec 2022, 12:01 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with a 220-volt V2L outlet which is situated below the rear seats.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with a 220-volt V2L outlet which is situated below the rear seats.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with a 220-volt V2L outlet which is situated below the rear seats.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with a 220-volt V2L outlet which is situated below the rear seats.

The V2L technology provides the ability to power and charge their electronic devices all without generating emissions. That means that, even in regions of the world that exist off-grid, V2L can power modern and electrified lifestyles, helping off-grid locations around the world meet their energy requirements with this alternative solution to non-renewable energy sources.

Also Read : Hyundai Ioniq 5 unveiled for India: Five things you should know

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with a 220-volt V2L outlet which is situated below the rear seats.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with a 220-volt V2L outlet which is situated below the rear seats.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with a 220-volt V2L outlet which is situated below the rear seats.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with a 220-volt V2L outlet which is situated below the rear seats.

The V2L technology is a bi-directional power transfer system, in which the energy stored in an electric vehicle's battery, which is then transferred to an electric device in need of power. To offer this function, the software of the EV must support an onboard converter that converts direct current (DC) from the battery into alternating current (AC).

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Venue N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 118 bhp
₹12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.7 kmpl
₹9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Clutchless Manual | 20.25 kmpl
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Hyundai Motor Company's models that are based on the BEV-dedicated E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) such as Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, arrive with V2L capabilities as standard. The Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) mounted on the platform allows electricity to flow in two directions, both to and from the vehicle's battery.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with a 220-volt V2L outlet which is situated below the rear seats. An additional external recharging outlet, which requires a specific adapter from Hyundai Mobis, can supply up to 3.6 kW of power. Such technology underlines Hyundai's position as Smart and Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider.

First Published Date: 25 Dec 2022, 11:51 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Hyundai Ioniq 5 reaches Artic to power reindeer farm
Hyundai Ioniq 5 reaches Artic to power reindeer farm
Hyundai Ioniq 5 solely powers a remote reindeer farm
Hyundai Ioniq 5 solely powers a remote reindeer farm
Tesla Model Y beats Volkswagen Beetle's 53 year-old record
Tesla Model Y beats Volkswagen Beetle's 53 year-old record
Goodbye 2022: These concept cars made heads turn this year
Goodbye 2022: These concept cars made heads turn this year
Get Aston Martin supercar worth £2 million for free with this £50 million flat
Get Aston Martin supercar worth £2 million for free with this £50 million flat

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city