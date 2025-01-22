Need govt policy to make bioethanol fuels more affordable: Honda

Hond a is seeking the Indian government's support to make the bioethanol fuel price more affordable in the country. Honda Motor Co Ltd. Chief Engineer Hiroya Ueda said at the SIAM's 3rd International Symposium for Thriving Eco-Energy, India has the advantage of achieving carbon neutrality through bioethanol and renewable energy-based electrification but the government needs to create a mechanism to make prices of bioethanol fuel more affordable to make it economically viable for users.

Ueda said ethanol has an edge over existing fuels in terms of cutting carbon emissions but the running cost is higher due to low fuel efficiency. He stated that the running cost of fuel will be an issue and few initiatives could be taken up to increase the use of bioethanol. he said further adding, “The government should create a mechanism to make fuel pricing more affordable and maintain economic viability for users through its policies."

At the same time, he said vehicle manufacturers should continue to take initiatives to improve fuel efficiency. "For the ethanol fuel to remain economically viable the fuel cost per km must be kept the same or lower compared to gasoline vehicles. To achieve this, initiatives including reducing tax on ethanol should be considered," Ueda said. Speaking further he said, "One way could be to reduce the price of E100 (ethanol 100) from ₹95 per litre to ₹65 per litre just to bring down the vehicle running cost." He believes the availability of ethanol will not be an issue, since it can be supplied through existing gasoline stations.

Asserting that in terms of the environmental benefit, ethanol has an edge, he said, "From a long-term perspective both flex-fuel vehicles and electric vehicles will be required for India's carbon neutral commitment. Arguing that ethanol has an edge over other existing fuels in terms of cutting carbon emissions, he said, "It is important to further promote the use of bioethanol fuel," he added.

