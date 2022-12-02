HT Auto
Home Auto News Haryana Vehicle Scrappage Policy Launch Soon. What Benefits Are There

Haryana vehicle scrappage policy launch soon. What benefits are there

The Haryana government on Thursday said that it would launch the state's own vehicle scrappage policy soon, which will offer incentives for vehicle owners who will scrap their old vehicles and buy new ones. These incentives will include a rebate on the registration fee of a new vehicle. The state government also said that this vehicle scrappage policy would be a five-year plan and would be in sync with the central government's voluntary vehicle fleet modernization strategy. A PTI report claimed that the Haryana state cabinet had approved the policy draft, and it is now ready to become a rule in the state.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Dec 2022, 11:40 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads to help environment as well as boost demand for new vehicles.
Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads to help environment as well as boost demand for new vehicles.
Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads to help environment as well as boost demand for new vehicles.
Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads to help environment as well as boost demand for new vehicles.

Also Read : Vehicle Scrappage Policy highlights: Incentives, disincentives explained

The central government introduced the vehicle fleet modernization programme to encourage vehicle owners to scrap their old and polluting vehicles. The scrappage-worthy vehicles include 15-year-old petrol models and 10-year-old diesel vehicles.

Under the Haryana vehicle scrappage policy, the vehicles which have completed the critical age of 10 years in the case of diesel vehicles and 15 years in the case of petrol vehicles shall be scrapped, said the report. It also said that the incentive-based system would be introduced soon to facilitate phasing out unfit vehicles.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.06 kmpl
₹2.64 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The report claims that under the policy, a 10 per cent exemption shall be available on the motor vehicle tax chargeable or 50 per cent of the scrapped value as mentioned in the certificate of deposit, whichever is lower. There will be up to 25 per cent new vehicle registration fee rebate for the vehicle owners who will scrap their old vehicles under the policy.

The draft policy has further proposed a higher fitness fee for vehicles after the critical age, in sync with the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. It also proposes an environment compensation charge and road risk charge that would be slapped at a rate of 1 per CC of the vehicle during the fitness testing of vehicles that have completed the critical age. Also, these vehicles will be slapped with 100 more compared to vehicles within critical age for transport services like transfer, hypothecation alteration, NOC etc.

The policy has been designed to encourage the old vehicle owners to scrap their polluting vehicles in favour of new and fit vehicles, claimed the report. The Haryana government also said it would encourage the private players to set up registered vehicle scrapping facilities across the state.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government also announced that the state transport department would introduce an e-auction system to allot preferential registration numbers to personal vehicle buyers. This will ensure the preferential registration numbers are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for consumers.

First Published Date: 02 Dec 2022, 11:40 AM IST
TAGS: vehicle scrappage policy
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Scorpio_Classic
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Ather charges forward with unique offers on its electric scooter
Ather charges forward with unique offers on its electric scooter
Here is how you can design your own supercar!
Here is how you can design your own supercar!
WardWizard sees over two-fold uptick in sales to 7,123 units in November
WardWizard sees over two-fold uptick in sales to 7,123 units in November
Diesel autos in NCR will be banned from this date
Diesel autos in NCR will be banned from this date
Will the new KTM 890 Adventure be launched in India?
Will the new KTM 890 Adventure be launched in India?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city