Haryana vehicle scrappage policy launch soon. What benefits are there

The Haryana government on Thursday said that it would launch the state's own vehicle scrappage policy soon, which will offer incentives for vehicle owners who will scrap their old vehicles and buy new ones. These incentives will include a rebate on the registration fee of a new vehicle. The state government also said that this vehicle scrappage policy would be a five-year plan and would be in sync with the central government's voluntary vehicle fleet modernization strategy. A PTI report claimed that the Haryana state cabinet had approved the policy draft, and it is now ready to become a rule in the state.

The central government introduced the vehicle fleet modernization programme to encourage vehicle owners to scrap their old and polluting vehicles. The scrappage-worthy vehicles include 15-year-old petrol models and 10-year-old diesel vehicles.

Under the Haryana vehicle scrappage policy, the vehicles which have completed the critical age of 10 years in the case of diesel vehicles and 15 years in the case of petrol vehicles shall be scrapped, said the report. It also said that the incentive-based system would be introduced soon to facilitate phasing out unfit vehicles.

The report claims that under the policy, a 10 per cent exemption shall be available on the motor vehicle tax chargeable or 50 per cent of the scrapped value as mentioned in the certificate of deposit, whichever is lower. There will be up to 25 per cent new vehicle registration fee rebate for the vehicle owners who will scrap their old vehicles under the policy.

The draft policy has further proposed a higher fitness fee for vehicles after the critical age, in sync with the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. It also proposes an environment compensation charge and road risk charge that would be slapped at a rate of ₹1 per CC of the vehicle during the fitness testing of vehicles that have completed the critical age. Also, these vehicles will be slapped with ₹100 more compared to vehicles within critical age for transport services like transfer, hypothecation alteration, NOC etc.

The policy has been designed to encourage the old vehicle owners to scrap their polluting vehicles in favour of new and fit vehicles, claimed the report. The Haryana government also said it would encourage the private players to set up registered vehicle scrapping facilities across the state.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government also announced that the state transport department would introduce an e-auction system to allot preferential registration numbers to personal vehicle buyers. This will ensure the preferential registration numbers are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for consumers.

