Global crude oil rises 1% ahead of inflation data after downbeat week

Oil prices rose over one per cent in muted trade owing to public holidays in Britain and the United States after a downbeat week characterised by the outlook for U.S. interest rates in the face of sticky inflation.

The Brent crude July contract settled $1, or 1.2% higher at $83.12 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 93 cents at

The Brent crude July contract settled $1, or 1.2 per cent higher at $83.12 a barrel. The more active August contract rose $1.04 to $82.88. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 93 cents at $78.65.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra Global Pik Up 2498 cc 2498 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs View Details Isuzu V-Cross 1898 cc 1898 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25.52 - 30.96 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184.0 cc 2184.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Brent lost about two per cent last week and WTI nearly three per cent after Federal Reserve minutes showed some officials would be willing to raise interest rates further if it were deemed necessary to control stubbornly high inflation.

"Sentiment in the oil complex ... has been skittish as investors are constantly recalibrating expectations for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy trajectory," said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

Recent data emanating from Western economies has shifted rate-cut expectations depending on geography.

On Monday, key European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers said the bank has room to cut interest rates as inflation slows but must take its time in easing policy.

Figures for inflation in the Euro zone are due on Friday and economists believe an expected tick up to 2.5 per cent should not stop the ECB from easing policy next week.

The U.S. personal consumption expenditures index expected this week will be in the spotlight for further signals about interest rate policy. The index, due to be released on May 31, is viewed as the U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation.

German inflation data on Wednesday and Euro zone readings on Friday will also be watched for signs of a European rate cut that traders have pencilled in for next week.

Eyes will also be trained on the coming meeting of the OPEC group of oil producers comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia. The meeting is to take place online on June 2.

An extension to output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day is the likely outcome, OPEC sources have said this month.

Goldman Sachs raised its global oil demand forecast for 2030 on Monday and expects consumption to peak by 2034 on a potential slowdown in electric vehicle adoption, keeping refineries running at higher-than-average rates till the end of this decade.

First Published Date: