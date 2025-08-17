FASTag Annual Pass sees over 1.4 lakh takers on very first day, more than 1.39 lakh transactions recorded

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully implemented the FASTag Annual Pass on Independence Day. On the very first day of launch, the FASTag Annual Pass has seen more than 1.40 lakh users purchasing and activating it. Also, more than 1.39 lakh transactions were recorded on 1,150 toll plazas on national highways and expressways across India.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has stated that the FASTag Annual Pass has received an overwhelming response from the national highways and expressway users. Around 20,000 - 25,000 concurrent users have been using the 'Rajmargyatra App', and annual pass users are receiving SMS messages for zero deduction of toll fee. ANI has reported that NHAI officials and nodal officers have been appointed at each toll plaza to ensure a smooth travel experience for the pass users.

NHAI has said that it is addressing queries of the pass users through various channels. Also, to address the grievances of FASTag Annual Pass users, the 1033 National Highway Helpline has been further strengthened with the addition of over 100 executives.

The FASTag Annual Pass eliminates the need to frequently recharge the FASTag account and ensures a seamless and economical travel option for the national highway users. The buyers of the FASTag Annual Pass need to pay a one-time fee of ₹3,000. The pass comes with a validity of one year or 200 toll transactions, whichever comes first.

The FASTag Annual Pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag and gets activated within two hours of the one-time fee payment through the 'Rajmargyatra App' or the NHAI website. "The introduction of the Annual Pass facility will not only enhance the FASTag user experience but will also make journeys on the National Highways & Expressways more economical and seamless," the ministry said in its report.

