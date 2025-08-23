EVs get toll tax exemption on Atal Setu, Maharashtra’s longest sea bridge

Electric four-wheelers and buses have been exempted from paying toll on the Atal Setu, formerly known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), an official confirmed on Friday. The move is expected to promote wider adoption of clean mobility in the state.

The order partially modifies an earlier notification issued on January 31, which had levied toll charges on all categories of vehicles using the 21.8 km long Atal Setu and its approach roads.

Which vehicles are exempt?

According to the state Urban Development Department’s notification, the exemption applies to electric cars and electric buses, including those run by state transport undertakings as well as private operators.

When was the decision taken?

In May 2025, the state Home Department had already decided to extend toll waivers to EVs on the bridge in “public interest." Thursday’s notification puts that decision into effect at the Shivaji Nagar and Gavan toll plazas.

Why is the Atal Setu important?

Inaugurated in January 2024, the Atal Setu connects Sewri in south Mumbai with Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai. As India’s longest sea bridge, it has quickly become a critical corridor for passenger and commercial traffic, easing congestion in and around Mumbai.

How does Maharashtra compare in EV adoption?

As per the state’s economic survey, Maharashtra had 48.82 million registered vehicles as of January 1, 2025, of which only 6 per cent were electric. Other states are ahead: Delhi has 12 per cent EV share, Karnataka 9 per cent, and Tamil Nadu 8 per cent.

What could be the impact of the toll waiver?

Experts believe that combining such incentives with improved charging infrastructure will help Maharashtra boost EV adoption, making it more competitive with leading states in the clean mobility transition.



