EV scooter range woes? Simple tips to get more kilometres out of every charge

If you own an electric scooter in India, chances are you’ve already had a moment when the battery indicator begins to dip faster than expected. Range anxiety may be an overused phrase, but it still defines much of the EV experience today. And while manufacturers promise ever-improving numbers on paper, the real world often has other ideas. The question, then, is not just about how far your scooter can go, but how you ride it.

Here are 5 key tips to get the maximum range from you electric scooter.

1 Riding style: The invisible drain SAn EV’s instant torque is addictive. But each sharp twist of the throttle extracts its cost in battery life. Scooters are most efficient when ridden at a steady pace with gentle acceleration. It’s less dramatic, perhaps, but it keeps the battery breathing easier. Anticipating traffic and easing off early instead of braking hard can also save precious kilometres—small decisions that add up on a longer commute.

2 The basics: Tyres, terrain and traffic Sometimes, efficiency has little to do with software and everything to do with basics. Tyre pressure, for instance, is often overlooked. Under-inflated tyres increase rolling resistance and shave off range without you even realising it. And then there is the reality of Indian traffic—stop-go congestion and steep flyovers will drain a battery much faster than an open stretch of road. Picking smarter routes, when possible, is as much about range as it is about sanity.

3 Eco modes and the temptation of Sport Most EV scooters now come with riding modes. Eco is rarely exciting, but it makes the most sense if you’re serious about stretching your scooter’s range. Sport mode is fun, yes, but it eats into efficiency. Using modes intelligently—Eco for the everyday grind, Normal or Sport only when the road opens up—strikes a balance between practicality and pleasure.

4 Charging with care How you charge is just as important as how you ride. Fast chargers are convenient, but frequent use can take a toll on long-term battery health. A simple overnight top-up at home is kinder to the battery. And while it’s tempting to run the scooter down to its last few kilometres, keeping the charge within a 20–80 per cent band helps preserve overall capacity.

5 Keeping it light Every kilo matters. Extra weight, be it a heavy backpack, aftermarket add-ons or a frequent pillion, makes the motor work harder. The lighter the load, the farther the scooter goes.

