EV sales in Germany plummet 37% in July, exposing automakers to major setbacks

Germany’s electric-vehicle sales slumped in July, extending a broad pullback since incentives ended late last year and undermining automakers’ plans in the EV shift.

Registrations of battery-powered cars fell 37 per cent Germany to 30,762 vehicles compared to a year ago, which is the biggest drop since December when the German government suddenly scrapped EV subsidies.

Registrations of battery-powered cars fell 37 per cent Germany to 30,762 vehicles compared to a year ago, which is the biggest drop since December whe

Registrations of battery-powered cars fell 37 per cent in Europe’s biggest auto market to 30,762 vehicles compared to a year ago, Germany’s federal motor transport authority KBA said Monday. It’s the biggest drop since December when the German government suddenly scrapped EV subsidies. Sales of vehicles without a plug gained 7 per cent.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Volkswagen Polo 2024 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Volkswagen Tiguan 2025 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 37 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Volkswagen Taigun 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.70 - 20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volkswagen Virtus 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.56 - 19.41 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volkswagen Tiguan 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 35.17 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Volkswagen ID.7 77 kWh 77 kWh 621 Km 621 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : The EV dream fades as automakers globally hit brakes

The broad EV slowdown across Europe wherever incentives are removed is leaving carmakers like Volkswagen AG wrong footed on production plans while the overall shift is stumbling. Well-off and eco-conscious buyers are more or less tapped out, and the industry’s lack of affordable battery models is cutting mass-market consumers out of the market.

“The ramp-up of e-mobility is proving to be unsustainable so far," Constantin Gall, a consultant at EY said about the German results. “The market has lost all momentum and many customers doubt the prospects of electric cars."

The share of electric-car sales in Germany in July slumped to just under 13% from 20 per cent a year earlier, according to EY, at a time when automakers expected rapid uptake of battery-powered vehicles.

Registrations in Sweden, an EV leader, also fell in July to compound a slump since the start of the year. New electric car registrations dropped 15% in the month compared to last year, according to Mobility Sweden. Sales in Switzerland fell by 19 per cent.

Also Read : Electric vehicle transition worries French car industry workers

The slowdown leaves the auto industry exposed after investing billions in the ramp-up of the technology. VW, Europe’s biggest automaker, said last week it has cut capacity at high-cost plants in Germany and also might change the timing of its battery-production ramp-up.

The slump in EV demand has also dimmed the mood on business prospects of the country’s carmakers that also include Mercedes-Benz Group AG and BMW AG, according to a survey.

EY’s Gall said that EVs sales in Germany will remain subdued for the coming months, challenging carmakers’ plans to boost sales and comply with stricter fleet emission targets in the European Union from next year.

VW is particularly at risk and may face a €2 billion ($2.2 billion) negative impact on earnings next year as a result, UBS analyst Patrick Hummel said in a note.

The drag from the worsening slowdown in the region is spreading with battery cell projects being put on hold. French supplier Valeo SE is seeking buyers for two plants that don’t do sufficient business.

One of them had already been revamped to produce EV car parts. OPmobility, another French parts maker, said EV output was roughly half of what manufacturers had been expecting.

First Published Date: