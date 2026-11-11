European automakers may use FTA to test demand in India before localising products, says Piyush Goyal

European automobile manufacturers may initially evaluate the demand for their products in the Indian market by leveraging the free trade agreement (FTA). These automakers may initially import approximately 5,000 units of vehicles to India before considering local production of the models in the country. This could be the go-to approach of the European auto giants' go-to approach, as the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has said at the curtain-raiser event on Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027.

Indian government and the European Union have finalised the FTA, which is likely to be officially signed in December 2026, and would provide European automakers with greater access to the Indian market while opening up new possibilities for Indian automakers in the European market.

This comes as the Indian government and the European Union have finalised the FTA, which is likely to be officially signed in December 2026. The FTA might provide European automakers with greater access to the Indian market while opening up new possibilities for Indian automakers in the European market.

European auto companies reportedly said that they would send five models in India, which one has appetite here. Once these companies are able to finalise which model has appetite in the country, they will start local production of those models. They also reportedly said that these models will not only be built for India but for the global market in India.

Talking about opportunities for the automobile sector, the minister said the finalisation of FTAs will provide preferential access for Indian goods to almost 75% of global GDP. He suggested that the Indian auto industry should focus on global markets and boost exports.

Addressing the industry at the event, Goyal reportedly said the global mobility industry is transforming, and India needs to be ahead in the innovation curve. "The world is watching you, and it's always the initial period where you have to really achieve and capture markets. Every country is vying for global markets. Every country is vying for investments. So, it's up to you. It's time that we walk the talk. On our part, we have tried to meet every aspiration that industry always had in terms of markets, in terms of support," PTI quoted him saying. The minister also added that the trade pact with the 27-nation European Union (EU) will provide huge opportunities for the mobility ecosystem in India.

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