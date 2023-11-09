Copyright © HT Media Limited
Driving home your brand new car this Diwali? Top tips to stay safe

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Nov 2023, 10:32 AM
Your phone rings. It is the dealership. The good folks over there inform you that your much-awaited car is ready for pickup from their establishment. Hurrah! But now comes the slightly tricky part of actually bringing it home in the midst of maddening festive rush that is common around now in most Indian cities.

Regardless of experience and expertise behind the wheel, a shiny new car fresh off the showroom ramp and onto the merciless real-world roads can make any new owner pause and ponder – how can I bring this beauty home at its beautiful best. Worry not because here are some basic but essential tips to help you make that first drive without any – or much – hassle.

File photo of a Mercedes EQS. Image has been used for representational purpose.
1Pick an appropriate time of delivery

It is always recommended that one takes the delivery of a new car in daylight conditions. This is to ensure that all checks can be made under natural light. But when it comes to the festive season, it is also best to check which time would ensure that traffic on the road between dealership and residence is at its most sparse. Taking the delivery of a new car the moment a showroom opens may sound like a great idea but it may also be the time of the dreaded office rush. The same is true for evening hours as well. As such, it is usually best to wait till at least noon to go and take charge of your new set of wheels. Do remember though that it may take some time for the keys to be handed over to you, especially if there are pending document-related work.

2Go easy on the throttle. But not too easy

3Go for a tankful only if absolutely necessary

The first thing to do after taking delivery of a vehicle is to head towards a fuel station. Dealerships usually only provide a few precious litres of fuel. But once again, whether you need to immediately rush to a fuel station – or not – would depend on how far your destination is from the showroom. If just a few kilometers, it may be advisable to go for a petrol or diesel or CNG refill during the off-peak hours.

4Lock. Check. Then double check

Modern vehicles come with all sorts of security systems that promise ultra high-grade security. But you may not be accustomed to all the evolving technologies. So once safely back at your residence, do double check if all of the vehicle’s doors are locked. Do it manually, if required. Remember, a shiny new car may attract more unwanted attention from those with nefarious intentions than one that has stood the test of times.

First Published Date: 09 Nov 2023, 10:32 AM IST
TAGS: Car sales Auto sales
