Delhi witnesses traffic snarls as AAP protests against CBI summons to Kejriwal

Several parts of Delhi witnessed heavy traffic snarls following protests by AAP workers against the summoning of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the CBI in the excise policy case. Traffic was witnessed in areas such as Anand Vihar Terminal, ITO Chowk, Mukarba Chowk, Peera Garhi Chowk, Lado Sarai Chowk, Crown Plaza Chowk, Dwarka More Sec 6 and Sec 2 Chauraha.

Others areas that witnessed traffic congestion include Pecific Wala Chowk, Subhash Nagar More, Prem Wari Chauraha Ring Road, New Delhi Railway Station, Ajmeri Gate Side, Bara Hanuman Mandir, Karol Bagh Chowk, IIT Crossing, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Raj Ghat and NH 24 Near Murga Mandi Gazipur.

These parts saw a serpentine queue of vehicles that were not able to move even an inch due to the AAP protest. Police officials, along with the traffic unit deployed at multiple locations, are persuading protesters to move from the roads and allow vehicle traffic.

Alongside traffic operations, Delhi Police has also stepped up security outside the CBI headquarters as Kejriwal appeared before the agency on Sunday in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy, officials said.

Over 1,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, have been deployed outside the CBI headquarters and section 144 has also been imposed in the area to ensure no gathering of more than four persons takes place.

The minister has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at its office to answer questions of the investigation team as a witness in the excise police case, according to a notice issued by the CBI.

