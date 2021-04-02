Delhi to Meerut in 45 mins: 10 things to know about the newly-opened expressway

In a big relief, people travelling between Delhi and Meerut can now zip between the cities in just 45 minutes instead of hours taken before. The smart highway was opened for public on Thursday (April 1, 2021), three years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the first phase of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in May 2018.

After a digital inauguration of the highway, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared a video of the project on Twitter and wrote, “Delhi Meerut Expressway has now been completed & opened to traffic. We have fulfilled our promise of reducing travel time between Delhi - Meerut from 2.5 hours to 45 minutes."

Here is a look at ten key features of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.