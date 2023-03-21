Delhi government to take these actions to ease city's traffic congestion

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena chaired a meeting with the governing body of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Planning and Engineering Centre (UTTIPEC) to discuss actions to ease traffic congestion in the national capital and improve overall mobility on the city roads. Certain decisions have been approved in this regard such as alternate road plans and Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) plans for Delhi Metro stations.

An alternate road plan from Chhatarpur on MG Road to Goalpahari at Haryana border has been approved in the meeting in order to ease the traffic situation and improve mobility, transport and transit in the city. Saxena also cleared plans for walkability for Mandi House and MMI plans for Shadipur, Mayur Vihar and Peeragarhi Metro Stations.

Also Read : Delhi to Dehradun in two hours? New expressway expected to be open by January

Other related decisions included approval of interconnected street network, street design, signalized and grade separated street crossings, model interchange locations and parkings for cycles, buses, auto rickshaw and private cars.

The past few days have been massive traffic snarls and woes for commuters in Delhi-NCR due to closure of some key stretches as well as the rain showers. Various images of vehicles wading through water and stuck in traffic at Delhi-Gurugram Expressway are being seen after rains.

Meanwhile, the Chirag Delhi flyover has been partially closed for repair work from March 12 for 50 days, and a section of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) between Rangpuri and Rajokari has been closed for construction work from March 14 for 90 days. The first phase of repair work for the Chirag Delhi flyover will last for 25 days from March 12 on the Nehru Place to IIT Delhi flyover carriageway and for another 25 days on on the IIT Delhi flyover to Nehru Place carriageway.

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid these routes and take alternate ones instead as well as plan their travel in advance.

First Published Date: