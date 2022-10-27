HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi Government's ‘red Light On, Gaadi Off’ Campaign Launch Postponed

Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed

The campaign was first launched on October 16, 2020, with an aim to cut down vehicular pollution in the city.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Oct 2022, 16:11 PM
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.

The Delhi government's month-long campaign - ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ - which was set to be launched in the national capital on Friday, has now been postponed because there has been no approval received from the LG so far, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai told PTI. The file was sent to the LG on October 21. The campaign has been quite successful in the previous years in curbing pollution.

The campaign was first launched on October 16, 2020, with an aim to cut down vehicular pollution in the city. In this campaign, volunteers encourage drivers to switch off their vehicles while waiting for the traffic light to turn green. Rai has earlier informed that 2,500 civil defence volunteers will be deployed this year to monitor the implementation of the campaign at 100 key traffic intersections. Another 10 volunteers will be deployed at each traffic signal in two shifts.

Similar Products

Find More Cars
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.06 kmpl
₹2.64 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Delhi de-registers over 53 lakh vehicles since 2018. Is your car next?)

He had also informed that the major focus will be on 10 big traffic intersections in the city where 20 volunteers each will be stationed.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The campaign was supposed to be launched on October 28 as experts predicted that the pollution levels in the city may increase post-Diwali if the direction of the wind changes. The environment minister had shared that along with dust and biomass burning, vehicular emissions are one of the major contributors to pollution in the city.

A PTI report informed that based on government estimates, the transport sector is responsible for 28 per cent of the PM2.5 emissions in the city. The vehicular contribution also makes up 80 per cent of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide in Delhi's air. Also, data from the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) shows that if people switch off engines at traffic signals, pollution can be cut down by 13 to 20 per cent.

First Published Date: 27 Oct 2022, 16:05 PM IST
TAGS: traffic
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels spotted on Indian roads.
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details
Sauber will race with engines powered by Audi from the F1 2026 season.
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022
Maruti Suzuki reports two-fold rise in vehicle production in September

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
AFP_9L69QG_1629360297951
Numbers matter for Ola Electric CEO
Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India
MG_Hector_Jeep_Grand_Chrokee_1666339796986
Five cars you can look forward to in November

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Maserati and Barbie join forces for an ultra-limited edition of the Grecale SUV
Maserati and Barbie join forces for an ultra-limited edition of the Grecale SUV
Mahindra sets sights on EV charging network ahead of XUV400 launch
Mahindra sets sights on EV charging network ahead of XUV400 launch
Honda H'ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which bike best suits you?
Honda H'ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which bike best suits you?
Mercedes to ship out of Russia. Here's why
Mercedes to ship out of Russia. Here's why
Mercedes AMG vs Audi RS: Which performance technology is superior?
Mercedes AMG vs Audi RS: Which performance technology is superior?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city