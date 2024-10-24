Cyclone Dana looms: How you can keep your car safe

Cyclone Dana has been making headlines across India over the last few days. The tropical cyclone is expected to turn into a severe cyclonic storm in the next few hours, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. This storm is expected to turn severe before landfall between the West Bengal and Odisha coasts on Friday, October 25. During the storm, the coastal regions of West Bengal and Odisha, as well as cities like Kolkata and Bhubaneswar along with their surrounding districts, will experience a wind speed of about 120 kmph, when the storm makes landfall on Friday.

Local administrations in the coastal districts of West Bengal and Odisha have been shifting people to safe shelters away from the seashore. Precautionary measures are being taken to minimise the damage due to the storm. Flight operations in both Kolkata and Bhubaneswar airports have been suspended temporarily to avoid any mishaps. Train operations in the region too have been disrupted. In fact, the Cyclone Dana is threatening to impact nearly half of Odisha's total population after it makes landfall.

While people need to take care of themselves during the storm to be safe and protected, their cars also need such protection. Here are some quick tips to follow about things to do and things not to do to keep your car safe during the storm.