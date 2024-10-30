Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Crude Oil Prices Steadies After Two Days Of Relentless Slump

Crude oil prices steadies after two days of relentless slump

By: Reuters
Updated on: 30 Oct 2024, 07:34 AM
Follow us on:
Brent crude futures gained 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $71.33 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $67.43 p
...
Brent crude futures gained 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $71.33 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $67.43 per barrel. (REUTERS)

Oil prices stabilised on Wednesday on industry data showing a surprise drop in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories, following two previous sessions of losses on the prospect of hostilities easing in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures gained 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $71.33 a barrel by 0002 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $67.43 per barrel.

U.S. crude oil and fuel stocks fell last week, market sources said on Tuesday, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Crude stocks dipped by 573,000 barrels in the week ended Oct. 25, the sources said on condition of anonymity. Gasoline inventories lost 282,000 barrels, and distillate stocks fell by 1.46 million barrels, the sources said.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 2.2 million-barrel rise in crude inventories.

Official U.S. government data is scheduled to be released later on Wednesday.

The API report helped turn the tide on prices following a more than 6% drop in the combined previous two sessions.

Prices fell on Tuesday when an Axios reporter said on X that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would hold an imminent meeting with several ministers, the heads of the military and intelligence community about talks on a diplomatic solution to the war in Lebanon.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Rolls-Royce Wraith
Engine Icon6592.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Cr
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maserati MC20
Engine Icon3000.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.69 Cr
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

On Monday, prices lost about 6% after Israel's retaliatory strike on Iran over the weekend missed Tehran's oil infrastructure.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 30 Oct 2024, 07:34 AM IST
TAGS: Oil price petrol price diesel price
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS