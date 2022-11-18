MS Dhoni buys a new Kia EV6 electric crossover

MS Dhoni, former India cricketer and the team's world-cup-winning captain, is also known for his impressive automotive collection. According to a video uploaded online, MS Dhoni has bought a new Kia EV6 electric crossover. The vehicle can be seen with temporary number plates and in a Moonshine colour scheme which is also the official press colour of the electric crossover.

Kia brought 200 units of the EV6 in India through CBU or Completely Built Unit. As of now, the EV6 remains sold out but Kia says that they are working on allocating more units for the Indian market.

Kia sold EV6 in two different variants in the Indian market. There is a two-wheel-drive configuration with a front-mounted single motor, which was priced at ₹59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It puts out 229 Ps of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Then there is the all-wheel-drive version gets one electric motor on each axle. The power output is increased to 325 Ps and 605 Nm of peak torque. This variant is priced at ₹64.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : MS Dhoni adds vintage Land Rover 3 to his impressive car collection

The battery pack on the Kia EV6 has a capacity of 77.4 kWh. Kia claims a driving range of 708 km as per ARAI. The electric crossover can be charged using 350 kW DC fast chargers as well. This is possible because of the 800V architecture that Kia is using. Because of this, if one can find the right charger then Kia EV6 can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.

Dhoni has some of the most impressive cars and bikes as part of his personal collection. While there are some seriously capable machines four wheelers like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Land Rover 3 Audi Q7 and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, there is also an envious list of bikes like Confederate Hellcat X32, Yamaha RD350, Harley-Davidson Fatboy, BSA Goldstar, Kawasaki Ninja ZX14R and Kawasaki Ninja H2.

First Published Date: