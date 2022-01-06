Top Sections
Covid fatigue getting you down? Check out CarSmash project to vent anger
Twin brothers Steven and Brian Krijger use hammers to scrap a car to express their frustration as the Netherlands undergoes another lockdown in Vijfhuizen, Netherlands.

Covid fatigue getting you down? Check out CarSmash project to vent anger

2 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2022, 10:11 PM IST

  • The Dutch have a new vehicle scrappage style and it is powered by sledgehammers and axes.

Yet another Covid wave across the world has brought yet another round of lockdown in several countries, leaving locals with little choice but to arrest themselves indoors once again. Even as the Omnicron variant sends the tally of infected soaring past new - and notorious - records, the Dutch have found one hard-hitting way to vent ire, literally - smash cars!

SmashCar is a Dutch project aimed at giving people the opportunity to use sldgehammers, axes or any other tool of their choice to go bonkers on old and scrapped vehicles. Why? Why, vent out their angst and frustrations of course.

Brian Krijger uses a hammer to scrap a car.

A Reuters report cites how CarSmash has become very popular in a village near Amsterdam called Vijfhuizen. Merlijn Boshuizen, the owner of CarSmash, tells the news agency that the idea is to let clients feel alive once again and forget the boredom and fatigue from being locked up inside homes. “The minute that they start wrecking the car, we ask them to close their eyes, to feel their feet on the floor, feel the power, every vein in your body, feel what you are doing, and in that way to try to get it out of your life," the owner is quoted as saying.

The Netherlands has shut bars, restraunts and several stores since the middle of December in the face of rising cases of Covid-19. The holidays came and the holidays went without much reason to cheer. There is a review on easing restrictions that is scheduled to take place on January 14 but Covid fatigue is unlikely to go away any time soon. As such, the long line of scrapped vehicles in Vijfhuizen village is at the disposal of anyone who can make it here and needs to let out some pent up fury on vehicles which, clearly, have seen better days.

  First Published Date : 06 Jan 2022, 10:11 PM IST