Upcoming Mega Road projects in India to look forward to in 2024

2024 will be an exciting year for road travellers with several mega infrastructure projects set to finally begin operations across the country
These projects will improve connectivity and reduce travel time, while enthusiasts to discover new places
Here’s a look at the most awaited road infrastructure projects of 2024
Mumbai Coastal Road - Easing traffic woes, Phase 1 of the Mumbai Coastal Road will begin operations by mid-2024 connecting the South and North sections of the financial capital
Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) - The proposed highway is nearing completion and will become a major connector for the remote parts of the state
Sela Tunnel - Another major connector in the North East, the Sela Tunnel will allow people to pass even in the winter. It is slated to open early next year
Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) - Bringing Mumbai and Navi Mumbai closer, MTHL is nearly completed with the inauguration slated as early as January 2024
Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway - The 109 km expressway will connect Ahmedabad with the Dholera Special Investment Region
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway - The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be fully completed in 2024 bringing the total travel time between the two major cities to just 12 hours