HT Auto
Home Auto News Cost Of Evs To Be At Par With Petrol, Diesel Vehicles In Two Years: Gadkari

Cost of EVs to be at par with petrol, diesel vehicles in two years: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the cost of running an electric vehicle will be ten times lesser than the vehicles running on fossil fuel.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2022, 08:36 AM
Cost of EVs to be at par with petrol, diesel vehicles in two years, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (File photo)
Cost of EVs to be at par with petrol, diesel vehicles in two years, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (File photo)
Cost of EVs to be at par with petrol, diesel vehicles in two years, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (File photo)
Cost of EVs to be at par with petrol, diesel vehicles in two years, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (File photo)

Electric vehicle ownership cost in India could soon match that of the regular ICE vehicles running on petrol and diesel. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that with newer technology and green fuel, the cost of electric vehicles will go down and bring them at par with ICE vehicles in the next two years.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Gadkari had earlier said that electric vehicles and car running on alternative fuel like hydrogen will change the auto industry in India in the next five years.

"I can say within maximum two years, the cost of electric scooter, car, auto-rickshaw will be same as petrol-driven scooter, car, auto-rickshaw. Prices of lithium-ion battery are coming down. We are developing this chemistry of zinc-ion, aluminium-ion, sodium-ion batteries. If petrol, you are spending 100, then on electric vehicle you will spend 10 (for using)," Gadkari said.

Gadkari made this remarks in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways emphasised the need to shift to cost-effective indigenous fuel and hoped that this will soon reduce pollution levels in places like Delhi.

(Also read: Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second straight day. Here is how much they now cost in your cities)

Gadkari also urged MPs to adopt hydrogen technologies for transport. He said that hydrogen will soon be the cheapest fuel alternative. Earlier this month, Gadkari launched India's first green hydrogen-based advanced fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), Toyota Mirai. He said this is the first-of-its-kind project in India that aims to create an ecosystem for such vehicles in the country.

Gadkari had earlier said that the cost efficiency of an EV compared to an ICE vehicle. He said that a customer will choose an EV if the car and a petrol car with similar cost will see massive difference in ownership cost due to fuel used.

Gadkari also dismissed concerns over lack of EV charging infrastructure in India. "I never understand this (issue of shortage of EV charging infra). There is lot of discussion...NHAI is making 650 charging stations. Every 40 km (on highway) with roadside amenities."

Gadkari also said that rising cost of EV batteries is a concern. "Presently lithium ion is a big challenge. We don't have lithium ion. About 81 per cent batteries we manufacture here in India. Now lithium ion is available in the world. Government is in the process to acquire some mines," he said.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2022, 08:36 AM IST
TAGS: Nitin Gadkari Electric vehicle Electric car EVs
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range
The second-generation Toyota Mirai was launched in 2020.
Toyota Mirai, India's 1st hydrogen-based fuel-cell e-car, starts pilot study
Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Ola Electric follows a direct-to-home sales and delivery model.
Ola S1 Pro price to be hiked post current purchase window
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Great Wall, SAIC Motor tap into Thailand EV boost from government incentives
Great Wall, SAIC Motor tap into Thailand EV boost from government incentives
Mercedes to take legal responsibility for autonomous tech crashes
Mercedes to take legal responsibility for autonomous tech crashes
Tesla CEO Elon Musk hands over first batch of Germany-made Model Ys to customers
Tesla CEO Elon Musk hands over first batch of Germany-made Model Ys to customers
Will petrol, diesel rates hit new highs in India? Here are tell-tale signs
Will petrol, diesel rates hit new highs in India? Here are tell-tale signs
India can be hub for affordable EVs in future, says Skoda CEO
India can be hub for affordable EVs in future, says Skoda CEO

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city