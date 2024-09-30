HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Chinese Electric Carmaker Nio Plans To Invest $1.9 Billion, Focusing On Charging Infra And Battery Swapping Tech

Chinese electric carmaker Nio plans to invest $1.9 billion

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 30 Sep 2024, 06:36 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Nio's investment plan comes to the public at a time when intense domestic competition and overseas tariffs have muddied the EV sector’s outlook despit
...
Nio
Nio's investment plan comes to the public at a time when intense domestic competition and overseas tariffs have muddied the EV sector’s outlook despite China's heavy investment in electric vehicles.
Nio
Nio's investment plan comes to the public at a time when intense domestic competition and overseas tariffs have muddied the EV sector’s outlook despite China's heavy investment in electric vehicles.

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. plans to pump in 13.3 billion yuan ($1.9 billion) into its China unit with a mix of its own cash and strategic investors’ funds, an injection amid an expansion of its charging infrastructure and battery-swapping technology.

A group of strategic investors - including Hefei Jianheng New Energy Automobile Investment Fund Partnership, Anhui Provincial Emerging Industry Investment Co., and CS Capital Co. — has definitive agreements to invest 3.3 billion yuan in cash for newly issued shares of Nio Holding Co., also known as Nio China, according to a company statement Sunday.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon60 km
₹59,900
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon85 km
₹74,000
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Storie (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon132 km
₹ 94,999 - 1.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2 kWh Range Icon452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Prevail Electric Elite (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Elite
Range Icon220 km
₹ 1.30 Lakhs
Compare

Nio Inc. will directly invest an additional 10 billion yuan of cash into new shares of the unit. The transactions from all the parties will reduce the parent’s holding to an 88.3% stake, down from 92.1%. The company said that the strategic investors — along with other stakeholders — will hold the remaining 11.7%.

While China has invested heavily in EVs, intense domestic competition and overseas tariffs have muddied the sector’s outlook. Nio has sought to gain a competitive edge with its charging network and R&D spending on battery-swapping technology, as well as on non-auto areas like semiconductors.

The parties’ cash injections will be done in two instalments and be completed by the end of the year, its statement said.

Nio Inc. will have the right to invest an additional 20 billion yuan to subscribe for more shares in Nio China by the end of next year, based on the same price and terms.

With its cash burn triggering analysts’ concerns, the company, which has never been profitable, reported a 4.5 billion yuan loss for the second quarter. But its quarterly sales surged to 17.5 billion yuan, defying weakening demand and slightly higher than analysts expected.

Hefei Jianheng and Anhui Provincial Emerging Industry Investment are affiliated with the municipal government of Anhui Province. The investors in the region are familiar with Nio, having done a deal for a $1 billion investment in 2020, which at the time alleviated concerns that the company was running out of cash.

In December, Nio also struck a deal to receive $2.2 billion from Abu Dhabi-backed CYVN Holdings LLC.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 30 Sep 2024, 06:36 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.