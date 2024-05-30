HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News China To Invest $828 Million In High Tech Electric Vehicle Batteries

China to invest $828 million in high-tech electric vehicle batteries

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 30 May 2024, 07:21 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • A list of major Chinese automakers is gearing up to invest in all-solid-state batteries amid EV import tariff hikes.
China invests in high-tech EV batteries
China gears to invest $800 mil in high-tech EV batteries while EU Commission plans to hike import tariffs
China invests in high-tech EV batteries
China gears to invest $800 mil in high-tech EV batteries while EU Commission plans to hike import tariffs

China is set to invest about 6 billion yuan ($828 million) to boost the development of a more powerful and advanced type of electric vehicle battery technology, China Daily reported.

The plan was launched earlier this year and is focused on all-solid-state batteries, the media outlet reported Wednesday, citing sources it didn’t identify. The world’s biggest battery maker, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., and major automakers BYD Co. and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. are among the list of companies selected for the program, it said.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon60 km
₹59,900
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon85 km
₹74,000
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Iot (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT
Range Icon85 km
₹79,999
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gps:ie (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie
Range Icon65 km
₹64,990
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Storie (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon132 km
₹ 94,999 - 1.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details

Solid-state batteries are seen as more powerful, durable, faster to charge and safer than the current generation of lithium-ion cells that dominate the EV sector. However, the development of the potential game-changing battery is scientifically and technologically challenging and still years away from commercialisation.

At least in the short-term, they’re likely to be limited to use in high-end vehicles due to their elevated manufacturing and raw-material costs, according to BloombergNEF.

The investment comes at a sensitive time for global trade relations. China’s EVs are under the spotlight in the European Union and the US, which have accused the Asian nation of exporting excess inventory as it faces a slowdown in demand at home.

The EU is set to soon announce the results of its probe into Beijing’s subsidies for the EV sector, including whether it intends to impose tariffs on imported vehicles. China has already hinted it’s ready to retaliate immediately, signalling it would roll out duties as high as 25% on imported cars with large engines. Meanwhile, the US has unveiled sweeping tariff hikes of its own, raising concerns its allies may follow suit.

First Published Date: 30 May 2024, 07:21 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility hybrid car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.