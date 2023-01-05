HT Auto
Home Auto News Car Sales Continue To Soar In December But Two Wheelers Remain Big Worry

Car sales continue to soar in December but two-wheelers remain big worry

Sales of passenger vehicles or PVs in the country in the month of December continued to perform better than in recent years, rising by eight per cent as against figures from December of 2021. Even put up against figures from pre-Covid December of 2019, last month's car retail figures were better. But the continuing struggles of the two-wheeler segment remains a big worry, as per data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA)on Thursday.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jan 2023, 10:38 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

Sales of cars last month was up by 21 per cent as against December of 2019 while even the three-wheeler, tractor and commercial vehicle segments continued to fare better. Overall, however, auto retail was down by 12 per cent vis-a-vis December of 2019 and five per cent vis-a-vis December of 2021. The blame may be squarely put on muted demand for two wheelers which has been dragging the overall numbers down. FADA continues to highlight factors such as rise in inflation, increased cost of ownership and rural market yet to show an optimistic trend. Rise in electric vehicle (EV) sales too have been cited as a factor here. “The 2W segment once again failed to impress as retail sales during Dec’22 continued to fall after 2 good months," said Manish Raj Singhania, FADA President, in a press statement.

Also Read : Here's how India's top car makers fared in December

Singhania, however, also pointed to a big positive in the form of sustained demand for cars in the market. “The PV segment has continued to show remarkable consistency in growth during the entire year. While supply woes has decreased, better product spread and ever highest consumer offers have kept consumer interest on," he said.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Emflux Motors Emflux Two (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux Two
₹4 - 4.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Cfmoto 400gt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 400gt
₹4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Kawasaki Z400 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kawasaki Z400
₹4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Ktm 490 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm 490 Adventure
₹4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Kawasaki Klx 140 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Klx 140
144 cc
₹4.07 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

FADA does also note that there remain some significant challenges moving forward. “Global geopolitical headwinds, tightening monetary policy and the lingering effect of the pandemic has combined to create a gloomy global outlook," a FADA press statement reads. “The RBI has also increased repo rate by 225 basis points since May’22."

First Published Date: 05 Jan 2023, 10:38 AM IST
TAGS: Car sales Auto sales FADA
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Who is Tom Zhu? Tesla now has a new No.2 after Elon Musk. And he's Chinese
Ken_Block
Who was Ken Block?
A Chinese concept car caught fire on the show floor during an auto show.
This Chinese concept car catches fire on show floor during Guangzhou Auto Show
File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Taigun-a
Volkswagen Taigun dons a new colour shade
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Toyota_Innova_HyCross
India's first three-row hybrid MPV launched. Check prices
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Bengaluru to Chennai by road to be quicker than by air soon
Bengaluru to Chennai by road to be quicker than by air soon
Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you get?
Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you get?
The first-ever Mercedes of 2023 for India is a AMG demon with style
The first-ever Mercedes of 2023 for India is a AMG demon with style
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
India beats Japan, becomes world's third largest auto market: Report
India beats Japan, becomes world's third largest auto market: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city