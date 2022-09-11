HT Auto
Home Auto News Can Use Highways For Building Lakes, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Can use highways for building lakes, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari shared ideas of creating water bodies around a highway project that can help in rejuvenating the groundwater table.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Sep 2022, 13:39 PM
File photo of highways used for representational purpose only (PTI)
File photo of highways used for representational purpose only (PTI)
File photo of highways used for representational purpose only (PTI)
File photo of highways used for representational purpose only

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari stated that his ministry will be able to address the water woes that are creating issues in different parts of the country. As per the central government's Amrit Sarovar scheme, the objective of which is the conservation of water for the future, Gadkari said that the water crisis which is prevalent in a few parts of the country can be solved by developing and rejuvenating water bodies.

The Mission Amrit Sarovar was launched on National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24 this year. The programme which was launched by the Ministry of Rural Development has a goal to develop and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in each district of the country. Gadkari, speaking at an event related to sustainability, shared that though there is no dearth of water, there is a water management issue. He said while building highways the teams require soil and hence the soil can be obtained in such a manner which can result in the creation of water bodies. “This will not only fulfil the road construction requirement but also provide new lakes in rural areas, which will eventually increase the groundwater table," said the minister.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Rear seatbelt alarm warning in cars to be mandatory soon: Nitin Gadkari

The Union Minister also shared an example where due to a project that was executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), a university got 36 lakes and the nearby villages got 22 wells. Gadkari said that such innovations will not only help the surrounding areas but will also reduce the costs incurred in a project. He also appealed to the ministers and officials of the central and state governments to work on minimising project costs.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | ‘Airbag costs 800…’: Nitin Gadkari underlines need safer vehicles)

The NHAI has been working on multiple projects amid which the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, according to Gadkari, is 70 per cent complete. Last month, he stated in a report that it is his dream to take people from Nariman Point of Mumbai to Delhi in just 12 hours which takes more time currently when one is travelling by road.  

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 11 Sep 2022, 13:39 PM IST
TAGS: Nitin Gadkari NHAI
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati
The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Common gearbox issues you shouldn't ignore
Common gearbox issues you shouldn't ignore
BMW eyes cylindrical battery cells for a new class of EVs from 2025
BMW eyes cylindrical battery cells for a new class of EVs from 2025
Mahindra prepares new product lineup; confirms investments in EVs
Mahindra prepares new product lineup; confirms investments in EVs
Can use highways for building lakes, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Can use highways for building lakes, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Ford India employees looking forward to tripartite talks for severance package
Ford India employees looking forward to tripartite talks for severance package

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city