Check out top 5 tips to effectively test drive a new car

Diwali time is considered as the most auspicious occasion for purchasing a new car. Even carmakers offer launch new models, offer their best deals/discounts, and some special editions around this time. If you're in the market looking to buy a new car too, doing some homework is essential. Along with budgeting, looking at loan options, choosing between models and variants, you should also take notes on how to effectively test drive the car you're planning to buy.

Below is a helpful guide to assist you in your test drive journey to buying a new car:

1. Drive the variant you want to purchase

Often, dealerships have limited variants available at their showrooms for test drives. And during the peak season, most of these would be busy taking spins. When you request a test drive, make sure the vehicle you drive is the same trim that you wish to buy or at least the one closest to it. For example, if you wish to buy a Kia Seltos HTX Plus iMT in petrol, then test driving the HTX iMT in diesel will not entirely fulfill your purpose. If a particular dealership doesn't have that trim for test drive, visit a different showroom or request them to arrange one at your place.

2. Do not test drive in a hurry

Dealerships often offer test drives till 5pm or 6pm in the evening. So, make sure you visit a showroom with enough time in hand to get some quality time with your test unit. Getting a test unit late in the evening and getting a rushed overview and testing time with it will not serve your purpose.

3. Drive all your options back to back

It is important to drive most cars in your list back to back, within a few days. Else, you might not be able to clearly compare their drive and feel. Try not to give a long gap between driving two rivals cars that you wish to compare. Best is to drive them on the same day, if possible.

4. Test drive with family and friends

Taking along friends or family will help you effectively test drive a car. They could give you honest feedback about how the ride feels in the back seat and how many people can you comfortably seat in the vehicle. They could even offer their opinion on the features and colour options.

5. Observe the basics first

When test driving a car, observe the basic and most important things first. These include the drive, engine, steering feel, transmission, brakes, and seating comfort. Try to apply brakes at different speeds and observe the efficiency of the car. Explore the infotainment system and all the physical buttons on the driver's side. Ask the salesperson about the safety features and mileage of the vehicle. If it is an electric make, request for a charging demonstration as well.

