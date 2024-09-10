HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Bollywood Actress Kriti Kulhari Buys A New Mg Comet Ev

Bollywood actress Kriti Kulhari buys a new MG Comet EV

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Sep 2024, 09:44 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kriti Kulhari has posted a photo on Instagram of her new MG Comet EV in Aurora Silver. The EV is priced from ₹6.99 lakh to ₹9.53 lakh and comes in f
...
Kriti Kulhari showcased her new MG Comet EV in Aurora Silver on Instagram. The car's price is between ₹6.99 lakh and ₹9.53 lakh, with four variants offered, including a limited edition based on the top model.
Kriti Kulhari showcased her new MG Comet EV in Aurora Silver on Instagram. The car's price is between ₹6.99 lakh and ₹9.53 lakh, with four variants offered, including a limited edition based on the top model.

Bollywood actress, Kriti Kulhari known for movies and web series like Four More Shots Please, Pink, Mission Mangal and Uri has just posted a photo on her Instagram where she is taking a delivery of a new MG Comet EV. She opted for the Aurora Silver colour scheme.

What is the price of the MG Comet EV?

MG Comet EV is priced between 6.99 lakh and 9.53 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What are the variants of the MG Comet EV?

MG Comet EV is sold in four variants - Executive, Excite, Exclusive and a limited-run 100-Year Limited Edition which is based on the top-end Exclusive variant.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 6.99 - 9.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.6 kWh Range Icon460 km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 Km
₹ 18.98 - 25.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg G10 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG G10
FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 24 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Baojun 510
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 11 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 10 Sep 2024, 09:44 AM IST
TAGS: MG MG Motor India Comet EV electric vehicles Electric cars EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.