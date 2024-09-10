Bollywood actress Kriti Kulhari buys a new MG Comet EV
Kriti Kulhari has posted a photo on Instagram of her new MG Comet EV in Aurora Silver. The EV is priced from ₹6.99 lakh to ₹9.53 lakh and comes in f
...
Kriti Kulhari showcased her new MG Comet EV in Aurora Silver on Instagram. The car's price is between ₹6.99 lakh and ₹9.53 lakh, with four variants offered, including a limited edition based on the top model.
Bollywood actress, Kriti Kulhari known for movies and web series like Four More Shots Please, Pink, Mission Mangal and Uri has just posted a photo on her Instagram where she is taking a delivery of a new MG Comet EV. She opted for the Aurora Silver colour scheme.
What is the price of the MG Comet EV?
MG Comet EV is priced between ₹6.99 lakh and ₹9.53 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
What are the variants of the MG Comet EV?
MG Comet EV is sold in four variants - Executive, Excite, Exclusive and a limited-run 100-Year Limited Edition which is based on the top-end Exclusive variant.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
64kWh 350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
50.6 kWh 460 km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Diesel
₹ 24 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
1998 cc Diesel
₹ 11 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.
First Published Date: 10 Sep 2024, 09:44 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS