Bentley's Mulliner design team completes 1,000th bespoke model with a Bentayga

Bentley's Mulliner design team has completed its 1,000th bespoke commission since its own dedicated design team was formed in 2014 after it witnessed an increasing demand for personalised vehicles. The 1,000th model is a Bentayga vehicle for a European customer.

The customer wanted two specific interior features to bring in more personalisation to the vehicle. The first request was the application of Olive Ash - a veneer associated with the heritage of Mulsanne - to the interior of the Bentayga. The second was to introduce a contrast twin stitch to the upper areas of the seats and door trims adding further contrast to the interior. The unique Bentayga wears an eggplant colour theme on the exterior with black accents complementing the look.

Established seven years ago, the Mulliner design team's bespoke projects include personalised treadplates, Coachbuilt projects like the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar, limited series and even race cars designs. The bespoke projects went up from only unique stitching to completely new coachbuilt limousines.

Mulliner's first project included a limited run of 15 Flying Spurs that focused on increased passenger comfort. They featured reworked seats and headrests along with an exclusive diamond-quilted pattern on the cabin upholstery.

Designers and digital artists of the Bentley Mulliner team have the ability to produce photo-realistic renders of customers’ designs before orders are placed. The team allows for deeper integration of core Bentley design DNA into Mulliner products while also expanding the scope of possibility to the customer. Bentley says that a Mulliner customer is now only limited by two constraints – their imagination and the law. Rest all is made possible by the brand's dedicated design team. "Since 2014, our Mulliner Design team has averaged three customer commissions a week, showing just how popular bespoke Bentleys are becoming," says Paul Williams, Director of Mulliner and Motorsport