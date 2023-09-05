In pics: Mercedes-Benz CLA Concept aims to take on Tesla Model 3
The design of the Mercedes-Benz CLA Concept EV holds key to the design language of future electric cars from the German auto giant.
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a new electric concept vehicle at the ongoing Munich Auto Show. The CLA Concept is aimed to take on the likes of long-range models like Tesla Model 3 among others in the global markets as it promises to offer range of more than 750 kms on a single charge,
The design of the CLA Concept EV holds key to the design language of future electric cars from the German auto giant. Its aesthetic elements look revolutionary and will be applied on future models too. At the front, the closed grille comes dotted with 274 illuminated 3D stars, making it look like straight out of a science fiction movie.
The near-production CLA EV, based on its ICE version, measures 4.74 meters long and 1.95 meters wide. The average efficiency of the concept EV is around 12.0 kWh per 100 kms. It also claims to add up to 400 kms of range within just 15 minutes thanks to its fast charging capability.
The CLA represents Mercedes Benz's efforts to make its EVs more attractive. The carmaker is planning to take on the likes of Tesla and BYD in markets like China. CLA could be the first among such EVs which will challenge the dominance of the US-based EV maker and the Chinese EV giants.
Mercedes' Chief Technology Officer, Markus Schäfer has said that with this concept electric car, the brand is taking it to the next level as is extremely important for innovation reasons and to push the limits for what the brand can do with a series car.
The interior of Mercedes-Benz CLA concept is dominated by the MBUX Superscreen that spans the entire width of the dashboard, has Mini-LED technology and 3D graphics. In practice it consists of three separate screens that create a single visual ensemble.
As for the infotainment system, it is based on the new MB-OS operating system developed by Mercedes itself, as well as an Nvidia processor, which also has a decorative role since it is visible under the Superscreen.
First Published Date: 05 Sep 2023, 14:07 PM IST
