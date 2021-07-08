Wait, what? Bentley collaborates with Scottish whiskey brand for this reason

British luxury car brand Bentley has joined hands with Macallan, the iconic whiskey brand for a unique partnership. The carmaker has said in a statement that under this partnership these two companies will focus on a sustainable future for their respective sectors.

(Also Read: Bentley introduces new Flying Spur luxury sedan with hybrid powertrain)

Bentley also claims that under this collaboration, the two companies will develop inspirational new products and immersive experiences for the consumers. These products and experiences are claimed to be offering a timeless luxurious experience to the consumers.

Bentley aims to be a leading global sustainable luxury mobility company as part of its Beyond100 strategy. The collaboration with Macallan comes as part of that plan.

Commenting on this, Bentley’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Adrian Hallmark, said that the two companies will learn from each other in the coming months and years to advance their programmes together, and on the way work on some truly extraordinary projects and products. "Our brands are two that share the same ethos - the passion for exceptional quality, a respect for artisanal handcraftsmanship, and now a drive towards genuine, world-leading sustainability. I’m looking forward to the adventure together," he further added.

The automaker aims to electrify its entire range of cars by 2023. It has also announced to bring in the first-ever battery electric Bentley by 2025. The entire Bentley car lineup is expected to become electric-only by 2030.

Besides products, Bentley aims to be a carbon-neutral company across its entire business. In terms of the workforce, the carmaker is aiming to increase diversity and inclusiveness.

The carmaker has not divulged many details about the products that will be spawned out of the Bentley-Macallan partnership. However, it has announced to reveal more details in near future.