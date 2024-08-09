HT Auto
Auto news recap, August 8: Key milestone for Kia India, Alto K10 units recalled

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Aug 2024, 08:42 AM
  • Here is your quick check on the most significant developments from the world of automobiles.
File photo of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
File photo of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

There is no way you can miss some of the biggest developments from the Indian and global automotive markets if you follow HT Auto. With rapid developments round the clock in the cars as well as bike industry, we present a quick but comprehensive recap of the key events from August 8. Check it out.

Kia India surpasses 1 million sales mark in country

Kia India announced it has sold over 1 million vehicles (10 lakh) since making its debut in 2019. While Kia Seltos still contributes the most to the company's India sales, the performance of Sonet and Carens has been solid as well. Kia is now looking at upping its production capacity from its plant in Andhra Pradesh to 400,000 per annum in FY25.

Also Read : Kia hits key milestone in 59 months of India presence

Maruti Suzuki issues recall order for Alto K10 units

Do you drive an Alto K10? Your pocket dynamite may be part of a recall order issued by Maruti Suzuki to check a potential fault in the car's gearbox. The country's largest carmaker has advised owners of around 2,500 to avoid driving their cars till these are inspected for the possible fault.

Also Read : Is your Alto K10 part of Maruti's latest recall order?

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 Coupe launched in India

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the new-generation GLC 43 AMG Coupe 4MATIC luxury SUV in the country priced at 1.10 crore (ex-showroom, India). The new-gen Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC arrives in an all-new avatar, following the launch of the new-gen GLC SUV in 2023.

Also Read : What's special about the latest AMG GLC 43 Coupe?

Ola Electric e-bike teased yet again

Ola Electric has been making some very big promises with its electric motorcycle and the company once again teased the product through its social media channels. The e-bike will be unveiled at an event in Bengaluru on August 15.

Also Read : Ola e-bike's headlight revealed in latest teaser

BMW to recall over 1 lakh cars in the US

BMW has issued a recall order in the US that covers around 1 lakh crossover and sedan models. As per the country's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the German luxury brand will issue a software update to fix concerns related to a starter motor that can overheat.

First Published Date: 09 Aug 2024, 08:42 AM IST
Alto K10 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Kia India Kia

