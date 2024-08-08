BMW to recall over 100,000 US vehicles over starter motor concern
- The recall affects various models including the BMW X5, X7, 3 and 7 Series in the US.
BMW will issue a software update to fix concerns on the recalled vehicles
BMW is recalling 105,558 crossovers and sedans in the U.S. and will issue a software update to fix concerns related to a starter motor that can overheat, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday.
The recall affects various models, including some X5, X7, 3 and 7 Series models.
"In the event the starter motor fails, repeated attempts to start the vehicle can cause the starter motor to overheat from an electrical overload," The NHTSA said.
According to the auto safety regulator, dealers will update the vehicle software for free, with owner notification letters expected to be mailed later in September.
First Published Date: 08 Aug 2024, 19:15 PM IST
