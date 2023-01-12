Auto Expo 2023 Day 2 highlights: Maruti Suzuki SUVs, electric startups in focus
The buzz continued into the second preview day. HT Auto team reported from the ground zero, capturing all the glamour and gizmos that the automotive industry has to offer.
Catch all the highlights from Day 2 of Auto Expo 2023 below:
Ultraviolette F99 concept electric motorcycle breaks cover
Ultraviolette has unveiled a new concept electric motorbike - F99 - which is it claims can run at 200 kmph.
That's two new bikes from Italian brand MBP
Two new motorcycles M502N and C1002V, from Italian motorcycle brand Moto Bologna Passione (MBP) break cover.
Benelli-Keeway gears up for unveiling
Get ready folks as Benelli-Keeway is about to unveil new motorcycles!
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari visits Auto Expo 2023
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari pays a visit to the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida.
Motovolt introduces its M7 e-scooter at Auto-Expo 2023
The Motovolt M7 electric scooter can be purchased up front as well as via a subscription model, making its ownership cost lower than existing options in the market.
Joy e-bike introduces a semi electric bike too!
The new semi electric bike from Joy e-bike is called Rockefeller and has a maximum speed of 70 kmph.
How much does the Joy Mihos electric scooter cost?
First 5,000 units of the Joy Mihos will be available at an introductory price of ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
What is the new Joy e-bike electric scooter called?
Both the electric two-wheelers being showcased by Joy e-bike have been developed focusing on extreme riding conditions. One of them is called Mihos and has been built with sturdy material to withstand tough riding conditions. It is claimed to be the toughest electric vehicle in the country.
What's cooking at the WardWizard pavilion?
WardWizard Mobility will unveil two electric two-wheelers under the Joy e-bike brand name. Stay tuned for more details on these battery-powered rides!
Flex fuel powered vehicles in limelight
The Ethanol pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 has a range of flex fuel powered cars and two-wheelers on display. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Pulsar N160, Yamaha FZ, Suzuki Gixxer 250, Honda XRE 300, and the Hero Glamour are some of the two-wheelers. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R flex fuel and Toyota Corolla flex fuel are also on display.
Creativity at its best
A Jaipur-based car art firm, Cartist has created a creative corner at the expo which exhibits the firm's creations.
An Ambassador stuffed with cotton candy?
If you think the Auto Expo 2023 is all about new launches and unveiling, then think again. A few artsy take on old models such as this HM Ambassador Mark II makes a delightful exhibition.
Jimny in all its glory
The five-door Jimny SUV will rival the likes of Mahindra Thar.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny drives in!
Maruti Suzuki finally brings in its highly-anticipated five-door SUV, Jimny in front of the expo audience.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Fronx breaks cover
The sporty compact Fronx SUV from Maruti Suzuki is here. The automaker says this car is intended for a younger customer base.
Sneak peek into Jimny interiors
The interior of Jimny will offer intuitively designed controls and comfortable seats.
Maruti Suzuki dreams big
Maruti says it will take the top SUV manufacturer spot in the country in FY23.
Maruti Suzuki begins its show
Hold on to your seats as Maruti Suzuki gears up to reveal the much-awaited Jimny!
Maruti Suzuki aims to win back market
Maruti Suzuki is determined to re-grab 50 per cent market share and continue going big on SUVs. The automaker expects Jimmy and Fronx to provide more thrust.
MG introduces hydrogen fuel cell tech on Euniq 7 MPV
Prome P390 is the fuel-cell technology available in Euniq 7 MPV. The technology can withstand 824 degree temperature and promises 605 km range. The MPV comes with ADAS, autonomous technology.
Which global products did MG shortlist for Auto Expo 2023?
MG Motor is looking to soon bring to India some products from its global portfolio including eHS plug-in hybrid, eMG6 sedan, eRX5 SUV while the pure electric portfolio includes MG4 pure electric, MIFA 9 MPV luxury van, Marvel R all-electric SUV and MG5.
MG Motor to showcase its hydrogen fuel cell technology
The second day of the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida has kick started and first up is MG Motor which is set to showcase its hydrogen fuel cell technology. The company takes a holistic approach towards cleaner mobility with a range of different greener powertrain technology.
All eyes on Maruti Suzuki today
Maruti Suzuki will officially unveil its five-door Jimmy and Baleno-based Fronx SUV for the Indian car market.
Auto Expo 2023 preview day 2
The HT Auto team goes live from the ground zero and we are here to offer you all the latest updates on new unveilings, launches and much more!