Auto News Auto Expo 2023 Day 2 Highlights: Maruti Suzuki Suvs, Electric Startups In Focus

Auto Expo 2023 Day 2 highlights: Maruti Suzuki SUVs, electric startups in focus

The first preview day of Auto Expo 2023 was filled with surprises and gave us quite some adrenaline rush. We not only witnessed concepts cars from Maruti Suzuki, Kia and Tata Motors but also the highly-anticipated launch of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the presence of popular Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, which amped up the excitement to the next level.

The buzz continued into the second preview day. HT Auto team reported from the ground zero, capturing all the glamour and gizmos that the automotive industry has to offer.  

Catch all the highlights from Day 2 of Auto Expo 2023 below:

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Debolina Chakraborty
| Updated on: 12 Jan 2023, 18:10 PM
Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Fronx at the automaker's pavilion.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Fronx at the automaker's pavilion.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Fronx at the automaker's pavilion.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Fronx at the automaker's pavilion.
12 Jan 2023, 06:10 PM IST

That's all for today

That is all we have from the Day 2 of Auto Expo 2023. Updates continue on our website and across our social media handles- Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Thank you for staying with us.

12 Jan 2023, 05:24 PM IST

Ultraviolette F99 concept electric motorcycle breaks cover

Ultraviolette has unveiled a new concept electric motorbike - F99 - which is it claims can run at 200 kmph.

Ultraviolette F99 electric concept
Ultraviolette F99 electric concept
Ultraviolette F99 electric concept
Ultraviolette F99 electric concept
12 Jan 2023, 05:20 PM IST

Ultraviolette set to unveil its F99 electric platform

Ultraviolette is gearing up to unveil its F99 Advanced Performance Platform soon. The company aims to take the battery technology and electric motorbiking to next level with F99 platform, which is heavily influenced by aviation technology.

Ultraviolette pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023
Ultraviolette pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023
Ultraviolette pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023
Ultraviolette pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023

12 Jan 2023, 05:09 PM IST

That's two new bikes from Italian brand MBP

Two new motorcycles M502N and C1002V, from Italian motorcycle brand Moto Bologna Passione (MBP) break cover.

Benelli-Keeway rides in M502N and C1002V motorcycles at the expo.
Benelli-Keeway rides in M502N and C1002V motorcycles at the expo.
Benelli-Keeway rides in M502N and C1002V motorcycles at the expo.
Benelli-Keeway rides in M502N and C1002V motorcycles at the expo.
12 Jan 2023, 05:01 PM IST

Benelli-Keeway gears up for unveiling

Get ready folks as Benelli-Keeway is about to unveil new motorcycles!

Benelli-Keeway's pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023.
Benelli-Keeway's pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023.
Benelli-Keeway's pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023.
Benelli-Keeway's pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023.
12 Jan 2023, 04:54 PM IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari visits Auto Expo 2023

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari pays a visit to the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. 

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with the MG Euniq 7 FCEV at the Auto Expo 2023
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with the MG Euniq 7 FCEV at the Auto Expo 2023
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with the MG Euniq 7 FCEV at the Auto Expo 2023
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with the MG Euniq 7 FCEV at the Auto Expo 2023
12 Jan 2023, 04:16 PM IST

Motovolt introduces its M7 e-scooter at Auto-Expo 2023

The Motovolt M7 electric scooter can be purchased up front as well as via a subscription model, making its ownership cost lower than existing options in the market.

Motovolt M7 electric scooter at Auto Expo 2023
Motovolt M7 electric scooter at Auto Expo 2023
Motovolt M7 electric scooter at Auto Expo 2023
Motovolt M7 electric scooter at Auto Expo 2023
12 Jan 2023, 03:47 PM IST

Joy e-bike introduces a semi electric bike too!

The new semi electric bike from Joy e-bike is called Rockefeller and has a maximum speed of 70 kmph. 

Joy Rockfeller semi electric bike
Joy Rockfeller semi electric bike
Joy Rockfeller semi electric bike
Joy Rockfeller semi electric bike
12 Jan 2023, 03:44 PM IST

How much does the Joy Mihos electric scooter cost?

First 5,000 units of the Joy Mihos will be available at an introductory price of 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

12 Jan 2023, 03:38 PM IST

What is the new Joy e-bike electric scooter called?

Both the electric two-wheelers being showcased by Joy e-bike have been developed focusing on extreme riding conditions. One of them is called Mihos and has been built with sturdy material to withstand tough riding conditions. It is claimed to be the toughest electric vehicle in the country.

Joy Mihos electric scooter unveiled at Auto Expo 2023
Joy Mihos electric scooter unveiled at Auto Expo 2023
Joy Mihos electric scooter unveiled at Auto Expo 2023
Joy Mihos electric scooter unveiled at Auto Expo 2023
12 Jan 2023, 03:22 PM IST

What's cooking at the WardWizard pavilion?

WardWizard Mobility will unveil two electric two-wheelers under the Joy e-bike brand name. Stay tuned for more details on these battery-powered rides!

Joy e-bike electric models to be unveiled shortly
Joy e-bike electric models to be unveiled shortly
Joy e-bike electric models to be unveiled shortly
Joy e-bike electric models to be unveiled shortly
12 Jan 2023, 03:00 PM IST

Flex fuel powered vehicles in limelight

The Ethanol pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 has a range of flex fuel powered cars and two-wheelers on display. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Pulsar N160, Yamaha FZ, Suzuki Gixxer 250, Honda XRE 300, and the Hero Glamour are some of the two-wheelers. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R flex fuel and Toyota Corolla flex fuel are also on display.

Ethanol-powered TVS Apache RTR 200 4V on display at Auto Expo 2023
Ethanol-powered TVS Apache RTR 200 4V on display at Auto Expo 2023
Ethanol-powered TVS Apache RTR 200 4V on display at Auto Expo 2023
Ethanol-powered TVS Apache RTR 200 4V on display at Auto Expo 2023
12 Jan 2023, 01:06 PM IST

Creativity at its best

A Jaipur-based car art firm, Cartist has created a creative corner at the expo which exhibits the firm's creations. 

An exhibition corner at the expo.
An exhibition corner at the expo.
An exhibition corner at the expo.
An exhibition corner at the expo.
12 Jan 2023, 12:29 PM IST

An Ambassador stuffed with cotton candy?

If you think the Auto Expo 2023 is all about new launches and unveiling, then think again. A few artsy take on old models such as this HM Ambassador Mark II makes a delightful exhibition. 

A creative take on HM Ambassador Mark II at the expo.
A creative take on HM Ambassador Mark II at the expo.
A creative take on HM Ambassador Mark II at the expo.
A creative take on HM Ambassador Mark II at the expo.
12 Jan 2023, 11:10 AM IST

Jimny in all its glory

The five-door Jimny SUV will rival the likes of Mahindra Thar.

Maruti Suzuki showcases Jimny at the expo on Thursday.
Maruti Suzuki showcases Jimny at the expo on Thursday.
Maruti Suzuki showcases Jimny at the expo on Thursday.
Maruti Suzuki showcases Jimny at the expo on Thursday.
12 Jan 2023, 10:44 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki Jimny drives in! 

Maruti Suzuki finally brings in its highly-anticipated five-door SUV, Jimny in front of the expo audience. 

Maruti Suzuki showcases Fronx and Jimny alongside at its pavilion at expo.
Maruti Suzuki showcases Fronx and Jimny alongside at its pavilion at expo.
Maruti Suzuki showcases Fronx and Jimny alongside at its pavilion at expo.
Maruti Suzuki showcases Fronx and Jimny alongside at its pavilion at expo.
12 Jan 2023, 10:40 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Fronx breaks cover

The sporty compact Fronx SUV from Maruti Suzuki is here. The automaker says this car is intended for a younger customer base. 

Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Fronx at the auto expo 2023.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Fronx at the auto expo 2023.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Fronx at the auto expo 2023.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Fronx at the auto expo 2023.
12 Jan 2023, 10:25 AM IST

Sneak peek into Jimny interiors

The interior of Jimny will offer intuitively designed controls and comfortable seats. 

The showcasing of Jimny interior at the Maruti Suzuki pavilion.
The showcasing of Jimny interior at the Maruti Suzuki pavilion.
The showcasing of Jimny interior at the Maruti Suzuki pavilion.
The showcasing of Jimny interior at the Maruti Suzuki pavilion.
12 Jan 2023, 10:13 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki dreams big

Maruti says it will take the top SUV manufacturer spot in the country in FY23.

12 Jan 2023, 10:11 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki begins its show

Hold on to your seats as Maruti Suzuki gears up to reveal the much-awaited Jimny!

The stage is all ready for Jimny unveil.
The stage is all ready for Jimny unveil.
The stage is all ready for Jimny unveil.
The stage is all ready for Jimny unveil.
12 Jan 2023, 10:08 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki aims to win back market

Maruti Suzuki is determined to re-grab 50 per cent market share and continue going big on SUVs. The automaker expects Jimmy and Fronx to provide more thrust.

12 Jan 2023, 09:31 AM IST

MG introduces hydrogen fuel cell tech on Euniq 7 MPV

Prome P390 is the fuel-cell technology available in Euniq 7 MPV. The technology can withstand 824 degree temperature and promises 605 km range. The MPV comes with ADAS, autonomous technology.

MG Euniq 7 hydrogen fuel-cell MPV
MG Euniq 7 hydrogen fuel-cell MPV
MG Euniq 7 hydrogen fuel-cell MPV
MG Euniq 7 hydrogen fuel-cell MPV
12 Jan 2023, 09:30 AM IST

Which global products did MG shortlist for Auto Expo 2023?

MG Motor is looking to soon bring to India some products from its global portfolio including eHS plug-in hybrid, eMG6 sedan, eRX5 SUV while the pure electric portfolio includes MG4 pure electric, MIFA 9 MPV luxury van, Marvel R all-electric SUV and MG5.

12 Jan 2023, 09:20 AM IST

MG Motor to showcase its hydrogen fuel cell technology

The second day of the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida has kick started and first up is MG Motor which is set to showcase its hydrogen fuel cell technology. The company takes a holistic approach towards cleaner mobility with a range of different greener powertrain technology.

12 Jan 2023, 08:55 AM IST

All eyes on Maruti Suzuki today

Maruti Suzuki will officially unveil its five-door Jimmy and Baleno-based Fronx SUV for the Indian car market.

12 Jan 2023, 08:22 AM IST

Auto Expo 2023 preview day 2

The HT Auto team goes live from the ground zero and we are here to offer you all the latest updates on new unveilings, launches and much more!

First Published Date: 12 Jan 2023, 08:22 AM IST
TAGS: Auto Expo 2023 Auto Expo Maruti Suzuki MG Motor India
