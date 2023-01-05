Copyright © HT Media Limited
Auto Expo 2023: Components' Show To See Participation From Over 800 Companies

Auto Expo 2023: Components' show to see participation from over 800 companies

Over 800 companies will participate in the upcoming 'Auto Expo 2023 - Components' show as India continues to attract global interest for sourcing automobile parts, the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India said on Thursday.

By: PTI
Updated on: 05 Jan 2023, 17:10 PM
Around 800 companies from 15 countries will participate at the Auto Expo 2023 Components show in Delhi next week. (AP)

The show which is returning after a gap of three years due to the pandemic will be held at Pragati Maidan in the Capital from January 12-15, 2023.

It is jointly organised by Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The participants are from 15 countries, including Canada, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the UK and the USA, with six Country Pavilions – France, Germany, Japan, Poland, South Korea and the UK.

ACMA Director General Vinnie Mehta said the number of participants this time is 200 more than the last edition in 2020.

There will be no participation from China as "visas were not open" when the show was being finalised, he said here while addressing a press conference.

In the previous edition of the show in 2020, there were no Chinese participants due to the pandemic.

Asked about the international interest on Indian auto components industry, ACMA President Sunjay Kapur, said

"With regard to sourcing, it has increased and that's sort of evident by the export that we've seen with our export which grew 43 per cent last year to USD 19 billion and that just shows that there is a lot of interest (on India)."

He further said there is a lot of focus in terms of sourcing all kinds of components, not just for the internal combustion engine vehicles but even for electrification from India.

CII National Committee on Future Mobility and Battery Storage Chairman, Vipin Sondhi said, the exhibition has grown continually and this year's event will cover "approximately 60,000 square meters up from 56,000 in 2020 and 52,000 square meters in 2018".

In the backdrop of strong economic recovery and rising vehicle sales in the country, Kapur said, "The Auto Expo 2023- Components is expected to create newer opportunities for the components industry and also provide a platform to showcase its prowess as it strives to stay relevant in a fast-transforming industry."

First Published Date: 05 Jan 2023, 17:10 PM IST
TAGS: Auto Expo 2023 ACMA
