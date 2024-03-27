Suzuki V-Strom 800DE middleweight adventure tourer teased ahead of launch soon

Suzuki Motorcycle India is all set to bring the V-Strom 800DE adventure tourer to the market soon. Expected to go on sale as early as March 29, 2024, the new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE replaces the V-Strom 650 in the brand’s lineup globally and is all set to take on the middleweight adventure motorcycle segment. Suzuki showcased the V-Strom 800DE at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 earlier this year, hinting at an imminent launch.

Suzuki has dropped the teaser for the V-Strom 800DE on its social media handles while the bike was also spotted testing on several occasions. The new adventure tourer gets a complete overhaul in design, performance and features over the older 650 cc offering. Power now comes from a newly-developed 776 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine replacing the 649 cc V-Twin. The motor develops 83 bhp and 78 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter.

The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE swapped its V-Twin motor for a more power and higher displacement parallel-twin engine along with a host of other upgrades

The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE also comes with sharper styling and a tall stance, while other hardware components include USD forks at the front and a remote preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from dual 310 mm front discs and a single disc at the rear. The ADV gets dual-channel ABS as standard. The V-Strom 800DE rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels wrapped in 110/80 front and 150/70 rear tubeless tyres.

On the feature front, the V-Strom 800DE gets all-LED lighting, a 5-inch TFT digital instrument console, multiple ride modes, traction control, and more. The new adventure tourer marks Suzuki’s return to the big bike segment in India after a couple of years. The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is expected to be priced around ₹10-11 lakh (ex-showroom), and will be competing with the Honda XL750 Transalp, BMW F 850 GS, Triumph Tiger 900, Kawasaki Versys 650 and the like in the segment.

