Ashok Leyland teams up with SAMIL to strengthen pre-owned commercial vehicle business

Ashok Leyland has entered the pre-owned commercial vehicle market more aggressively through a new partnership with Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL). The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create a more organised and transparent used-vehicle ecosystem for customers across India.

Partnership details

The MoU was signed by Viplav Shah, Head -LCV, Ashok Leyland, and Sameer Malhotra, Director & CEO, SAMIL. The agreement brings together Ashok Leyland’s commercial vehicle background and SAMIL’s auction and remarketing network. The aim is to make the buying and selling of pre-owned commercial vehicles simpler, safer and more reliable.

Under this collaboration, the two companies plan to offer certified pre-owned commercial vehicles through a framework built around trust and quality assurance. The move is also expected to improve access for customers looking for dependable mobility solutions in the used-vehicle space.

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Why it matters

The pre-owned and re-purposed vehicle segment is growing steadily, and Ashok Leyland sees this partnership as a way to strengthen its presence across the full commercial vehicle lifecycle. The company also wants to expand its reach among fleet operators and single-truck owners in different parts of the country.

Ashok Leyland said the collaboration supports its wider goal of becoming a complete mobility solutions provider. SAMIL, meanwhile, said the tie-up fits into its long-term plan to build an organised marketplace for pre-owned vehicles, equipment and other assets in India.

The partnership will also use exchange, disposal, hybrid and special vehicle inspection facilities. These services are expected to make the exchange process more attractive for customers and improve confidence in used commercial vehicle transactions.

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Viplav Shah, Business Head of Small and Light Commercial Vehicles at Ashok Leyland, said, “We are delighted to partner with Shriram Automall to strengthen our presence in the pre-owned commercial vehicle market. As we continue our journey towards becoming a comprehensive mobility solutions provider, this collaboration marks an important step in expanding our footprint across the entire commercial vehicle lifecycle. By combining Ashok Leyland's deep expertise in the commercial vehicle industry with Shriram Automall's strong network and customer base in the used vehicle segment, we aim to create greater value and a seamless ownership experience for customers."

Sameer Malhotra, Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Shriram Automall India Limited, said, "At SAMIL, our vision has always been to build an organised and trusted marketplace for pre-owned vehicles, equipment, and other assets in India. Partnering with Ashok Leyland marks another significant milestone in that journey. Ashok Leyland has earned the trust of millions through its quality, durability, and innovation, and we are proud to collaborate with such an iconic brand. Together, we aim to create greater value for customers by providing a transparent, efficient, and reliable platform that simplifies the buying and selling of pre-owned commercial vehicles across the country."

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