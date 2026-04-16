Ashok Leyland launches Dost and Dost+ XL Twin Fuel LCVs, priced from 8.20 lakh

Ashok Leyland has expanded its light commercial vehicle portfolio with the launch of the Dost Twin Fuel and Dost+ XL Twin Fuel in India. Prices start at ₹8.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard Dost Twin Fuel, while the larger Dost+ XL Twin Fuel is listed from ₹8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variants introduce a twin-fuel CNG-and-petrol setup, aimed at improving operational flexibility and reducing running costs for last-mile and intra-city logistics.

The Dost Twin Fuel is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine. In CNG mode, it produces 105 Nm of torque, while petrol mode delivers 100 Nm, both within the 1,600 to 2,400 rpm band. The vehicle offers a payload capacity of 1,218 kg and features a loading area of 4.1 square metres. Fuel storage includes a 120-litre CNG tank along with a 5-litre petrol tank, with a claimed range of up to 400 km.

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Positioned above it, the Dost+ XL Twin Fuel uses the same 1.5-litre engine but with higher output figures. It produces 58 bhp and 160 Nm in CNG mode, and 45 bhp and 120 Nm when running on petrol. The larger model comes with a 148-litre CNG tank paired with a 5-litre petrol tank, contributing to a claimed range of up to 500 km. It also offers a higher rated payload of 1,410 kg and a gross vehicle weight of 2,915 kg.

Dost Twin Fuel gets 1.5L engine, 1218 kg payload, while Dost+ XL offers 1410 kg capacity and 500 km range

In terms of dimensions, the Dost+ XL measures 4,770 mm in length, 1,670 mm in width, and 1,930 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,510 mm. It features a load body length of 2,805 mm, aimed at improving cargo capacity. Additional functional elements include power steering, a turning radius of 5,900 mm, and a cabin designed to accommodate extended usage cycles.

Ashok Leyland is offering both models with a standard warranty of five years or 2 lakh km. The introduction of twin-fuel technology aligns with the expanding CNG infrastructure in India, which currently includes over 8,600 stations, with plans to scale up significantly in the coming years.

The new Dost range also shares its platform with the company’s electric small commercial vehicles, which currently see monthly volumes of around 2,000 to 2,500 units. This platform commonality is expected to support cost efficiencies in production and parts sharing. Ashok Leyland operates eight manufacturing facilities in India and a total of 14 assembly units globally, with an overall annual production capacity of approximately 2.64 lakh units.

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