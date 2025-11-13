Kia India expands certified pre-owned program with extended warranties

Kia India is deepening its play in the organised used-car market with a series of updates to its Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) programme. The carmaker has extended the age limit for certification of pre-owned Kia vehicles from five years to seven, and introduced a new warranty plan for cars from other brands sold through its network.

Under the updated policy, Kia’s own used cars can now be certified up to seven years old, with warranty coverage of up to 24 months or 40,000 km, whichever comes first.

What has changed?

Under the updated policy, Kia’s own used cars can now be certified up to seven years old, with warranty coverage of up to 24 months or 40,000 km, whichever comes first. The company has also announced that cars from other brands - sold through its certified pre-owned showrooms - will now come with warranty protection for up to 12 months or 15,000 km.

While the extension might appear modest on paper, it’s a calculated move to enhance the credibility of Kia’s pre-owned ecosystem, which remains one of the youngest in the Indian auto landscape. It’s also a sign of how carmakers are responding to shifting ownership patterns, as more urban buyers seek assurance-backed used cars rather than risking an unorganised purchase.

Building credibility through rigour

Every car listed under the Kia CPO programme undergoes a 175-point inspection before it earns certification. This process includes checks across key mechanical components, body integrity, electrical systems, and safety parameters. Vehicles that don’t meet the standards are filtered out, a necessary step for a programme trying to build lasting confidence among customers.

This disciplined approach is part of Kia’s attempt to create uniformity in a market often characterised by fragmentation. According to the company, the focus is as much on quality control as on setting a benchmark for transparency in the used-car business.

A network in expansion mode

Since its launch, Kia’s CPO network has grown rapidly - currently spanning 114 outlets across India. These outlets not only handle certified sales but also aim to create a structured trade-in channel for new car buyers.

Atul Sood, Senior Vice President (Sales & Marketing), Kia India, said the brand’s aim is to make high-quality certified vehicles “more accessible and trustworthy." The sentiment reflects a broader industry trend - where automakers are increasingly taking control of the resale experience to retain customers within their ecosystem.

