Ashok Leyland launches India’s first 45T, 46T and 49T air-suspension trucks

Ashok Leyland has expanded its heavy-duty truck line-up with India’s first range of trucks featuring air suspension. The new models are the AVTR 4925 10x2 MAV, AVTR 4625 10x2 MAV and AVTR 4525 8x2 MAV. With this launch, the company is targeting customers who want higher payload capacity, better ride comfort and stronger operating efficiency without a major jump in initial investment.

Three new models

The highlight of the launch is the AVTR 4925 10x2 MAV, which Ashok Leyland says is India’s first 49T truck with air suspension and offers a payload advantage of 1.5T.

The other two models are the AVTR 4625 10x2 MAV, described as India’s first 46T truck with a payload advantage of 4T, and the AVTR 4525 8x2 MAV, described as India’s first 45T truck with a payload advantage of 4T.

The company says the new trucks are built to improve productivity and deliver better value for customers. Ashok Leyland is positioning the range as a step forward in its push for practical technology in the commercial vehicle segment.

Also Read : Ashok Leyland launches Dost and Dost+ XL Twin Fuel LCVs, priced from ₹8.20 lakh

Focus on ownership value

The trucks are designed to combine higher load-carrying ability with a limited impact on the upfront purchase cost. According to the company, that should help customers earn more from each trip while also benefiting from one of the better total cost of ownership propositions in the industry.

Ashok Leyland says the new range has been developed to improve vehicle performance, load handling and operating efficiency. It is aimed at fleet owners and operators who need trucks that can work harder while keeping running costs in check.

Also Read : Ashok Leyland breaks ground for ₹400–500 crore battery pack plant near Chennai

Comfort and stability additions

A key part of the launch is the air suspension setup itself. Ashok Leyland says the system improves vehicle stability in laden conditions and reduces vibrations and shocks. It also offers better ride comfort, especially on roads with repeated undulations.

The company adds that the rear suspension system does not require greasing, which supports maintenance-free operation. Improved tyre life is another claimed benefit, adding to the overall ownership economics.

Inbuilt modularity

The new air-suspension range will be offered in both cowl and cabin configurations. Buyers will also get multiple loading span choices, which should make it easier to match the trucks to different operating requirements.

Standard equipment on the range includes Intelligent Vehicle Acceleration Control (iVAC) and Automatic Traction Control (ATC). Ashok Leyland says these features support better fuel efficiency and traction across different terrains.

Also Read : Ashok Leyland witnesses 5 pc YoY growth with 23,743 units sales in March 2026

Commenting on the launches, Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO at Ashok Leyland, said, " Ashok Leyland has always been a technology leader in the Indian CV industry. Since our inception, we have been known for introducing technology solutions that create meaningful value for customers. With the launch of the new Air Suspension technology in trucks, we are reinforcing that position. These new trucks offer best-in-class payload capability, improved comfort, and better performance, helping our customers improve productivity and profitability."

Adding to the conversation, Sanjeev Kumar, President of MHCV at Ashok Leyland, averred, "Customers today are looking for vehicles that provide better efficiency, reliability, and value throughout their operations. Our new air suspension range has been developed keeping these requirements in mind. With benefits such as improved vehicle stability, reduced vibrations, superior ride comfort, and improved tyre life, these trucks are designed to deliver a better ownership experience for customers."

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: