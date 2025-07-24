Kia India's pre-owned vehicle network hits 100 outlets, reflects growing market demand

Kia India has announced the inauguration of its 100th Kia Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) outlet, emerging as one of the fastest OEMs in India to develop a pre-owned vehicle network spanning 100 outlets in under three years. The carmaker’s CPO network covers over 70 cities in the country and makes for almost 60 per cent of its total retail footprint, reflecting the growing demand for high-quality pre-owned vehicles among Indian consumers.

Buyers who opt for Kia’s CPO vehicles can avail warranty coverage of up to two years or 40,000 km, alongside four complimentary periodic maintenance services. This makes it one of the most comprehensive and customer-centric certified pre-owned programs in the Indian auto industry.

Commenting on the milestone, Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “Crossing the mark of 100 outlets milestone for our Certified Pre-Owned network within three years in India is a strong testament to the trust customers place in the Kia brand. In this short span of time, our CPO business has transformed into a strategic growth driver—powered by exceptional quality, reliability and trust. Through our exclusive, design-forward outlets and a fully digital experience, we are reshaping the pre-owned car market by offering customers the same confidence and convenience they associate with a new Kia vehicle. As we expand this network, our commitment remains focused on offering customer-centric solutions, long-term value, and a seamless ownership journey that reflects the Kia promise of movement that inspires."

Kia says its CPO cars undergo a stringent 175-point quality check process. Only the cars which meet the strict eligibility criteria, are under 1,00,000 km, and do not have any structural damage are certified. These vehicles are refurbished with genuine Kia parts and backed by verified ownership and service history.

Kia’s CPO outlets further offer a wide range of services, which include the buying, selling, and exchange of pre-owned cars from any brand. This is a fully digitised process that uses Kia’s evaluation app to ensure fair, fast, and transparent assessments. Customers can further benefit from a seamless exchange experience, including secure instant payments and hassle-free ownership transfers, alongside tailored finance options.

The Kia Carens Clavis EV gets two battery pack options, 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, with a maximum range of 490 km on a full charge

Kia has launched its first all-electric offering for the mass-market, and it is the new Carens Clavis EV that comes priced from ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric MPV is based on the localised E-GMP platform and shares its underpinnings with the facelifted Carens Clavis. Bookings are currently open for a token amount of ₹25,000.

The Clavis EV is propelled by a single front-mounted electric motor that is tuned for 169 bhp and 255 Nm of torque. Power is generated by one of two available battery pack options, where the range-topping 51.4 kWh unit makes for an ARAI-claimed single-charge range of 490 km. The smaller 42 kWh battery pack enables a driving range of 404 km (ARAI) per charge.

The electric MPV features a 26.6-inch panoramic display with two screens for the digital console and infotainment. The model comes with over 90 connected features, while also carrying over amenities such as Level 2 ADAS, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a one-touch tumble-down second row seat, ventilated front seats, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ambient lighting, an air purifier, and more.

